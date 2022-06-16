My dad Rusty Hampton was my lifelong hero.
Daddy was always there for me, encouraging me to be physically active, teaching me to water ski when I was nine years old, taking us on lots of camping and lake outings and always encouraging me to eat the fresh veggies he grew in our huge backyard garden.
“Eat things green and growing,” he told me repeatedly.
Staying physically active and eating loads of greens and other fresh vegetables probably extended his life, but after years of smoking, Daddy died from lung cancer.
My wish for all the fathers of Cleveland County is that you will stay as physically active as you are able, that you will “eat things green and growing” and that you will quit tobacco.
No matter that Dad had a long life — based on the rest of his health — I could have had him in my life and in the lives of my children and grandchildren much longer if he had quit smoking.
Community partner Cleveland County TSET Healthy Living Program tells us that “tobacco kills more than 8 million people a year. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, and smokers are at risk of developing heart disease, lung cancer or a stroke.”
The Cleveland County Wellness Square, known as The Well, is a unique partnership between Cleveland County and the Cleveland County Health Department, and was created with the mission “to make Cleveland County the healthiest and happiest it can be.”
To that end, The Well and its many wonderful community partners “provide access, education, programs, events and activities to all residents…”
Working together, all of our fathers can live longer, healthier lives.
To quit smoking, take the first step — call the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline for free patches, gum or lozenges as well as supportive coaching: 1-800-QUIT NOW.
In addition to setting a quit date, having a good support system, creating a tobacco free environment and using nicotine replacement, you might consider taking free classes at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman, as part of an overall wellness approach.
A great starting point would be Tai Chi at The Well at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Tai Chi uses breath and focus to calm the mind, and the simple exercises are accessible to most fitness levels.
Take a free class at The Well on financial planning or jump into early morning yoga or after work Zumba. Check out the cooking classes at The Well. Sign up for classes online at thewellok.org/all-classes/.
The Well can also help you “eat things green and growing.”
Find fresh, locally-grown produce at the Norman Farm Market at The Well from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
Find community at The Well. Find new ways to alleviate stress at The Well. Find fun new things to do with your family that don’t involve them inhaling second-hand smoke. Choose a healthier lifestyle, please.
Because you’re our dads, and we love you.