The sky grew darker and a light rain began falling Friday morning as attorneys delivered closing arguments in a trial that played out this week in District Judge Thad Balkman’s courtroom.
Like a traditional wedding, two families were seated separately across the center aisle of the large courtroom that has witnessed much of Cleveland County’s history. But unlike a wedding, there were no happy embraces, laughter or cheerful smiles on this Friday.
This was a murder trial involving young adults. “Stupid kids” and a “terrible tragedy,” in the words of defense attorney David Slane.
A five-man, seven-woman jury spent the week watching hours of Moore police body camera footage and detective interviews. They sat through lengthy witness testimony and read vulgar text messages. They watched a blood splatter analysis and medical examiner’s report no parent should have to endure.
• • •
Garrett Vaughn was charged with second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of Thomas Poolaw, 20. He is the first of three to be tried in the shooting at an apartment on City Avenue in Moore. It’s considered felony murder, since prosecutors alleged Poolaw was murdered while Vaughn was committing a felony assault.
Prosecutors Patrick Crowe and Abby Nathan, calling 20 witnesses, put forth a scenario where Vaughn, his girlfriend, Alexis Kinsman, and cousin, Karlin Vaughn, conspired to forcibly remove Poolaw from the apartment he shared with Vaughn’s cousin, Elizabeth Vaughn, who had a child with Poolaw. They believed Poolaw was abusing Elizabeth Vaughn and wanted him to leave the apartment.
Slane blamed Poolaw for escalating the confrontation in the apartment that January evening. He spent the week trying to convince jurors that his client’s handgun accidentally discharged one shot into Poolaw’s throat during a scuffle for the weapon, which had been carried in Vaughn’s waistband.
• • •
The jurors didn’t buy that. Instead, they found Vaughn guilty of murder in the second degree and fixed punishment at 25 years. On the conspiracy charge, they gave him another six and a half years. The felony murder charge is one of a handful of Oklahoma crimes where the defendant will spend 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole.
The others will face trial into early next year.
My OU senior journalism students spent part of their week watching the trial. The students are all about the same ages as the victim and the defendant. They’ve also observed drug court with Judge Michael Tupper. One student wrote, “They look just like us.”
• • •
The families of the shooting victim and the defendants will be intertwined for years. More trials to come.
Karlin Vaughn is set for jury trial in January, two years after the killing. Kinsman will face trial in April 2022.
The grandchild, thankfully, wasn’t at home the evening of her father’s death. She was just an infant when her father was killed by her mother’s cousin on a rainy January evening. A tragic legacy that someone will have to explain to her years down the road.