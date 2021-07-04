STOWE, Vermont — The hills and valleys around this quaint New England town reminded Georg and Maria Von Trapp of their native Austria when they arrived here more than 80 years ago.
The famous family with 10 singing children put down roots here and has prospered with a cross-country ski resort, farm, brewery, time-share and villa development. They even survived the 1965 movie, “The Sound of Music,” which takes a Hollywood license to many of the family facts.
“I feel like I’m in a story,” the late Maria Von Trapp said in a documentary shown at the Trapp Lodge visitor tour. “It’s a beautiful story that happens to be true.”
• • •
Well, mostly true.
Maria, from the Benedictine Abbey in Salzburg, is hired to tutor a sickly Von Trapp child. Austrian sea Captain Georg Von Trapp is trying to raise his seven children alone and asks the Abbey for help.
The new nanny, who is not much older than the captain’s oldest child, falls in love with him and marries him after getting permission from the Abbey.
• • •
It’s the movie shown by the Sooner Theatre in spring 1965. The lines stretched east on Main Street around J.D. Davis’ paint store, furniture store and City National Bank.
Kids and their parents were anxious to see Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer sing their way through Austria and hike over the border to Switzerland to escape the Nazis.
But it didn’t really happen that way.
Following Georg and Maria’s marriage in 1927, the family actually stayed in Salzburg until they were forced to flee from the Nazis in 1938.
Also, rather than crossing the mountains into Switzerland, the family merely pretended to go on a hike and boarded a local train. They stayed on all the way to Italy before the Germans closed the Austrian border in search of them.
That hit song “Edelweiss” wasn’t an old Austrian folk tune, but was written by Rodgers and Hammerstein specifically for the movie.
• • •
Some of the names were changed, too. The kids are Eleonore, Johannes, Johanna, Hedwig, Agathe, Werner, Martina, Rosmarie, Maria and Rupert.
The immigrant family arrived in the U.S. with a new baby and $4 in their pockets. They were detained briefly at Ellis Island, quickly performing concerts for other detainees. They rented a bus and began touring their new country to pay the bills. An American loaned them a home in Pennsylvania.
It was wartime, and two of the sons joined the U.S. Army and were sent back to Europe to fight the Germans. At their tour spots, Maria asked concertgoers for donations to be sent back for relief efforts in Austria.
She wrote her memoirs, which eventually became the subject of the movie. The family didn’t profit from the film. They returned to Austria for “The Sound of Music”’s 50th anniversary, and met up with the children who acted in the movie.
“It was a good film and almost correct,” Maria said in the documentary.
