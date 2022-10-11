NORMAN, OKLA. — The University of Oklahoma is ushering in an extraordinary and historic Homecoming Week by celebrating the tremendous generosity and enthusiastic support of OU alumni and friends around the world.
In addition to OU’s traditional Homecoming events that draw thousands of alumni and friends to Norman, this year’s Homecoming Week will honor the university’s storied legacy and set the stage for an ambitious future. OU community members in cities across the country and the world — even as far away as London, Paris and Arezzo, Italy — will celebrate with the university this week from afar, honoring the global reach of OU’s impact and launching a new era of excellence.
“When we think about OU Homecoming, we don’t just think about a return to campus — we see this as a moment to celebrate our shared heritage as the OU Family and to cherish the place that brought us together and changed our lives — no matter where we are now,” said OU President Joseph Harroz Jr. “Our donors demonstrate their deep commitment to OU throughout the year — a direct testament to the impact and legacy this university leaves on the lives it touches.”
After a record-breaking year of giving — OU brought in an unparalleled $317 million in gifts and pledges during fiscal year 2022 – the university is aiming even higher and, with the help of alumni and friends, hopes to see a wave of support for its work.
“It’s because of our incredible alumni and supporters that we can build upon over a century of excellence to ensure the University of Oklahoma remains a transformative place of opportunity for many generations to come,” Harroz said. “Their loyalty and fervent belief in our momentum inspires us to continually reach higher and explore new ways we can change lives through education, innovation and service.”
This week, OU recognizes several significant gifts that will continue to enhance the university’s national reputation as an extraordinary place that remains accessible to all.
Jonny and Brenda Jones: Supporting Renovations to Jacobson Hall
A $15 million gift from longtime supporters and alumni Jonny and Brenda Jones is helping fund the renovation and expansion of Jacobson Hall, one of the oldest buildings on the Norman campus.
Home to the OU Welcome Center and the Office of Admissions and Recruitment, Jacobson Hall offers prospective students and their families a first impression of the university, with guided tours of OU’s nationally recognized campus beginning on its front steps. The transformational gift from the Jones family will ensure that OU is best positioned to welcome top students for years to come. In recognition of the gift, the OU Board of Regents approved the naming of Jacobson Hall’s campus visitor center to the Jones Family Welcome Center.
The modernized welcome center will serve as a fitting introduction to a university that has stepped boldly into the future while honoring its rich history.
Krista Jones, D.D.S.: Broadening Resources for OU College of Dentistry Students
At the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City, the College of Dentistry will continue to set the standard for excellence in dental education and care with an estate gift from Dr. Krista Jones, D.D.S., a 1981 College of Dentistry alumna.
Jones is making history with the largest single gift an individual has ever given to the college: a $2.8 million gift in support of the J. Dean Robertson Society, the College of Dentistry’s private annual support group. Jones’ gift will substantially help broaden the college’s student resources and services for Oklahomans in need of dental care.
Oxley Foundation and Other Donors: Funding an Endowment for OU Bedlam Clinics
OU alumni continue to make a massive impact in the Tulsa area, where gifts to the OU Bedlam Clinics allow OU medical professional and social work students — under the supervision of OU Health Physicians – to provide philanthropy-funded health care at no cost to Oklahomans in need. The clinics’ work relies on generous regular support from Ascension St. John Medical Center and the Ida McFarlin Memorial Trust.
The clinic is currently in the middle of a $7 million endowment fundraising push, with the Oxley Foundation pledging to match $3.5 million raised from other donors. Thanks to the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, Morningcrest Healthcare Foundation, the Mervin Bovaird Foundation, the Herman Kaiser Foundation, the Broadhurst Foundation, the Coretz Family Foundation, the Telligen Community Initiative and other generous donors, the endowment campaign is well on its way to meeting the match challenge.
These gifts and so many more are expected to fuel another record-breaking year at OU, enabling the university to expand educational access to more students, recruit and retain world-class faculty and staff, and continue to build a campus worthy of OU’s legacy.
“As our OU community gathers across the world to celebrate Homecoming Week, we recognize that none of what we do would be possible without their support,” said Amy Noah, OU Foundation vice president and chief advancement officer. “Our stewardship of their gifts means generations of Sooners can benefit from their generosity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.