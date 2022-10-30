The transformation of vintage Norman buildings often reveals some pieces of nostalgia for me. A rainstorm several years ago uncovered an unpainted wall where you could make out a sign for the Bill Bonner Motors dealership at Porter Avenue and Gray Street.
Many a Rambler from Mr. Bonner graced our driveway growing up. Most of my siblings learned to drive a stick shift on the 59 wagon.
The younger ones had it easy on the 64 Cross Country with the automatic transmission and a built-in radio. Most of Norman’s car dealers were located in art-deco buildings along Porter Avenue near Gray and Main Streets.
A sign across the street from the dealership on a building under reconstruction caught my eye this week.
The Standard is transforming Norman’s Coca-Cola bottling building into a restaurant, beer garden and community gathering space.
On both sides of the art-deco inspired building west of Porter Avenue on Gray Street are the old-time “Oklahoma Coca-Cola Bottling Company” signs.
• • •
Bennie Gatewood ran the Coca-Cola plant. He was quite the entrepreneur what with operating the Coke concessions at the OU football games to running the Cub’s Den lunch and smoking spot at Central Junior High School.
Most days Mr. Gatewood could be seen slicing open a small bag of Fritos and adding a scoop of chili. Put a fork in it and call it a growing teenager’s lunch. After lunch many kids smoked cigarettes in the area until Fr. Trout chased them off the Catholic school and church property.
On Game Days, Mr. Gatewood was over in a far corner of the stadium with an army of kids hoping to sell their racks of Cokes to the Sooner faithful. After a few weeks of minimal performance, he told me my salesmanship was lacking as I spent more time watching the Sooners than peddling his pop. Guilty. It was a career limiting choice I made.
• • •
Down the road on Main Street a rainstorm during a roof job flooded out the Sooner Theatre’s downtown studio. Workers peeled back the facade revealing a brick sign for “Gordon’s,” a clothing shop that was later located at 220 E. Main Street. A 1934 Chamber of Commerce directory lists Gordon’s Department Store at 108 E. Main St., roughly where the Sooner studio is today.
Farther east, construction of a new kids play area at 225-227 E. Main St. uncovered the old University Theatre facade. That theater was one of four downtown at one time.
The heyday of downtown movies was when thousands of young sailors trained here from 1942-1946. Only the Sooner remains as a theater, although it’s been a while since a first-run movie was shown there.
• • •
Sitting in Row D of the Sooner last weekend for the “Little Shop of Horrors” amazing community theater production made me think about how close the theater was to demolition and what a tragedy it would have been if 101 E. Main was now a parking lot.
The Sooner opened in 1929 with the movie, “Alias Jimmy Valentine” and closed in 1975 with “Attack of the Amazons.” Never saw the first one, but, sadly, I’m pretty sure I saw the final movie. Kids lined up the length of Main Street for Saturday matinees.
It was where my brother and I watched “Old Yeller” and cried like babies when Travis had to put the rabid Old Yeller down.
In 1975, it became home to pigeons for a few years before some forward-thinking citizens and city council members saved it from the wrecking ball, leased it from the city and the rest is history.
Since reopening in 1982, thousands of adults and children, including mine, have performed there over the last 40 years. It’s one more historical Norman success story.
