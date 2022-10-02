Our central Oklahoma county known as Cleveland hasn’t always been so named or so shaped.
In fact, if not for the efforts of some early-day Norman settlers, Cleveland County would have remained part of Oklahoma County and the current boundaries would be different.
The name might have been Lincoln County or even Little River County, as proposed by this newspaper.
Norman was settled on the day of the land run of April 22, 1889. It took a little longer for Cleveland County to be established under the territorial government that preceded Oklahoma’s 1907 statehood.
In 1890, President Benjamin Harrison signed the act creating Oklahoma Territory. That law established Norman as a county seat, along with Oklahoma City, Guthrie, El Reno, Kingfisher, Stillwater and Beaver.
It wasn’t even known as Cleveland County. It was known as “Third County” until county residents voted the name “Cleveland County” after former President Grover Cleveland.
Being a county seat is just as important today as it was more than 130 years ago.
Early lawmakers decided a resident of Oklahoma shouldn’t be more than a day’s ride (on a horse) from their county courthouse. That’s why we ended up with 77 counties.
Today, that travel time is minimal for most and technology has made geography nearly insignificant for regular courthouse visitors. Electronic filings, tax payments and records checks can be done online.
It’s convenient but lawyers, appraisers and abstract companies don’t have to be across the street from the courthouse any more.
Clients don’t often know you even have an office, as many dealings are electronic.
Recent travels through eastern and western Oklahoma show the importance of being a county seat.
Cities and towns with a courthouse seem to be prospering while their smaller “suburbs” appear to be on the decline.
Cities like Weatherford, Chandler, Sapulpa and Claremore are thriving. Of course, it helps to have a career tech or a higher education institution.
When Norman Mayor D.W. Marquart telegrammed a House Committee in support of Norman being a county seat, he reasoned, “Norman being centrally located and a town of importance commercially as well as in size and number of inhabitants.
Territorial Governor Steele called an election in August of 1890. Local Democrats proposed the name “Mansur County” in honor of former Missouri Congressman Charles Mansur, who had supported settlement of the Unassigned Lands.
Republicans proposed the name “Lincoln County” in honor of former President Abraham Lincoln.
After hearing the Republican’s choice, Democrats quickly huddled and changed their choice to Cleveland, in honor of former President Grover Cleveland.
Their change proved successful. Voters, by a margin of 829 to 405, selected the name Cleveland County, and the rest is history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.