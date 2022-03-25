The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has started impact studies ahead of its plans to build toll roads in across the state, an OTA spokeswoman confirmed.
The state announced its ACCESS Oklahoma plan to spend $5 billion on a 15-year expansion of turnpikes across the state with two planned in Norman. A new toll road is planned along Indian Hills Road to connect Moore, Norman and Oklahoma City, and an extension in east Norman, west of Lake Thunderbird will connect south from I-40 to I-44.
“We have teams professionals gathering data across the ACCESS Oklahoma program corridors,” said Jessica Brown, spokeswoman for the turnpike authority.
Brown was not certain how much time it would take for the studies to be completed. “Numerous teams” are completing different studies in the field, she said.
The information would then be given to designers “to help them best place that corridor” to avoid or mitigate an impact to the area, she said.
Studies include impacts to the watershed, aquifers, and wildlife, historical sites including cemeteries, Brown said.
“Environmental studies are really an umbrella term,” she said. “What our folks do now as they’re just starting to get out into the field is that before they even get out there, they look for information that is already out there to help them start the process. There are maps of watersheds out there and they can use that as a starting point. They collect that information and then get out in the field, ask questions. There are a ton of different aspects to that umbrella term ‘environmental study.’”
Brown has said OTA will not impact cemeteries, places of historical significance and archeological resources within the toll road corridor.
While Brown could not confirm when the construction would begin, she estimated it will be “several years” away.
The Transcript received a tip that drones are used as part of those studies. Brown said the firms OTA has hired for the planned expansion are not using drones at this time, but said surveyors often use drones to gather accurate information.