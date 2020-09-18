A University of Oklahoma alumnus and entrepreneur is using his business to support nonprofits and organizations around the world, with a recent focus on the national movement for racial justice.
Fedi Kourbatov, who graduated from OU last spring, is the founder of Baba Bags. Kourbatov started the business a little more than a year ago in his dorm room on campus.
During his freshman year, Kourbatov said he started “getting an entrepreneurial itch” and wondered what it would be like to create something and see it grow. The summer after his sophomore year, his mom mentioned that she frequently received compliments and questions about a reusable bag that his grandma gave them.
This was the moment of inspiration for Kourbatov to begin to look into creating his own bags. He knew he wanted to share his grandmother’s bag with the world, so he decided to combine the word Baba, which means grandma in Ukranian, with bags, to create Baba Bags.
When Kourbatov returned to campus for his junior year, he reached out to the Sooner Innovation Fund, which provides grants for seeding money and market research to determine if a product has interest and viability. Kourbatov was accepted into the program and discovered his product had enough interest to start a business.
“My senior year, I had my 1.0 version of the bag, handmade in India, which came with a three year warranty,” Kourbatov said. “I knew that I wanted them to be made in the Ukraine or in the U.S, but finding manufacturers especially in the U.S. was tough as a broke college student.”
He said most manufacturers required a minimum order of 1,000 bags, but he eventually found a manufacturer in Ukraine to hand make them. The next version of the Baba Bag came out this June with a lifetime warranty.
“The model is that for every bag [color], we partner with a nonprofit and two dollars from every bag sold goes to a nonprofit,” Kourbatov said. “Right now, we have two nonprofits: the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, and Action Against Hunger.”
After the death of George Floyd on May 25, Kourbatov said he saw an opportunity to support a cause that’s highly important to him.
“[I was] seeing a lot of corporations and people stepping up and being vocal about what happened and the problems we face with police brutality and racial injustice in general, I thought even at the small stage of my business that it’s very important to take a stance and show that we are about equality, justice, giving back and doing the right thing,” Kourbatov said.
Kourbatov created a special edition Black Lives Matter Baba Bag to promote the social cause. For this black and yellow bag, Kourbatov said he implemented a different model in which 100% of the profits go to Campaign Zero, a nonprofit that promotes policy that aims to reduce police violence.
“Our original ones are $23, the special edition bags we charged $33, and with that special edition bag we raised $1,045 which we will be donating next week to Campaign Zero,” Kourbatov said.
Kourbatov said he hopes if Baba Bags continues to grow in the way he envisioned, the special edition bags will one day be collectables and a reminder of important movements that are impacting the landscape of the nation.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kourbatov said the push to get Baba Bags in retail stores has been put on hold because many stores are hesitant to allow customers to use bags like his. Instead, he said the focus is on local farmers markets as well as online and e-commerce business.
“I have reached out to Oklahoma farmers markets when I was going to school there — my two favorites were the Norman Farm Market and Paseo Farmers Market in Oklahoma City,” Kourbatov said. “Since I am not in the Oklahoma area right now, I have been focused on Chicagoland area markets, [where I live].”
The next step for Baba Bags, Kourbatov said, is to partner with another nonprofit for its third bag in its standard edition line.
“We want to do one that has to do with the ocean, environment or wildlife, because at the end of the day, we want to eliminate plastic bag usage through the power of community,” Kourbatov said.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.