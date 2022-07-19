The Oklahoma roster had a busy three days, as the 2022 MLB Draft concluded Tuesday with 11 Sooners selected.
That's more players than any other school in the country.
Three players had their name selected on Day 1, including Cade Horton's selection with the seventh overall pick. Four players were selected on Day 2 and four players were selected on Day 3.
While several players could still decide to return to college, here's a recap of the Sooners' selections in the MLB Draft:
Day 1 (Rounds 1-3) — Horton (No. 7, Chicago); Jake Bennett (No. 45, Washington); Peyton Graham (No. 51, Detroit).
Day 2 (Rounds 4-10) — Jimmy Crooks (No. 127, Arizona); Blake Robertson (No. 224, Tampa Bay); Tanner Tredaway (No. 290, Pittsburgh); Trevin Michael (No. 297, Detroit).
Day 3 (Rounds 11-20) — David Sandlin (No. 325, Kansas City); David Sandlin (No. 325, Kansas City); Chazz Martinez (No. 505, Kansas City); Javier Ramos (No. 536, Colorado); Jaret Godman (No. 579, Boston).