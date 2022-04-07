There was a lot of excitement surrounding Cade Horton coming out of high school.
He was rated the No. 2 best player in Oklahoma and the No. 14 overall player in the 2021 during his senior year at Norman High School. Heading into his freshman season at Oklahoma, he was named as the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year.
All of that went south when Horton suffered an elbow injury before the season, causing him to miss the season. However, his time in the dugout last season gave the redshirt sophomore a different perspective.
“It was the first time in my career I really just sat back and watched the game,” Horton said Thursday. “I learned a lot about myself and how the game is played. It was a really cool opportunity just to see how big of an impact bench players [can have] because guys will come off the field after a bad at bat or an error and they look for the bench players to pick them up. It was really cool being able to do that last year.
“It was tough but as a competitor, I wanted to do what’s best for my team. I took on that role and my responsibility. That’s how I went about it.”
Flash forward more than a year, and things have changed for Horton.
He’s the only player that has started all 27 games for the Sooners this season. He’s posted a .250 batting average for far this season, and he’s tied for the team-lead in triples with two. He’s also recorded four doubles and a home run, and he’s fifth on the team in hits (24) and RBIs (13).
“It’s been fun being able to go back out there and compete with this team. We’ve got a great team, and it’s been fun to go out there and just play baseball after sitting out almost two years since COVID. Just being able to go out there and play a game that I love, it’s been awesome.
One big change this year has been on defense. He stood out as a pitcher in high school, but he’s been playing third base most of this season as he’s worked his way back from the injury. He’s pitched in 1.2 innings in the past two weeks, however, throwing three strikeouts.
“Cade works extremely hard and he’s really talented,” OU coach Skip Johnson said. “Just getting him back on the field and getting him acclimated to playing college baseball [has been good.] He got to sit in the dugout last season, unfortunately he was injured, he got to feel it out a little bit, but now he’s really witnessing it being out on the field and playing as much as he has.
“But I think what he’s learned more so is the grind of it every day and being able to understand the grind of a long haul of a season. That’s been the fun of it.”
He’ll experience another first for his career this weekend — playing in Bedlam.
After beating the Cowboys in a non-conference game in Tulsa last month, the Sooners (17-10, 3-3) head to Stillwater this weekend for a three-game conference series. It’s a big opportunity for the Sooners to get ahead in conference play after losing 2-of-3 against Texas last weekend.
“Being from Norman and always watching the Bedlam series growing up, it’s something I dreamed of playing in,” Horton said. “It’s going to be a really cool opportunity to go to Stillwater and play at their place in a big environment and a really big series for us. I’m really looking forward to it.”