All season, OU baseball coach Skip Johnson preached patience regarding Cade Horton’s return.
The Norman native missed his freshman year in 2021 after undergoing Tommy Johns surgery. Despite his success as a pitcher in high school, Johnson put Horton in at third base to start the year as he worked back from injury.
His first three appearances on the mound came in relief, which included pitching 1.1 innings in the Sooners’ 8-7 loss to Oklahoma State on April 9. That weekend was the Sooners’ second and final conference series loss.
After that, Johnson made a change when it came to Horton’s usage on the mound.
“Cade was playing a lot of third base at the time,” Johnson said. “We were throwing him on the back end. I experienced that with [former OU pitcher] Cade Cavalli. We were throwing him as a freshman on the back end and I’ like, ‘This isn’t working.’
“We’ve either got to start him now and keep him from playing third, even though he played third just a little bit. It slowed him down a little bit. We knew we’d need him on the weekend and he just kept getting better and better.”
Johnson inserted Horton as the Sooners’ third starting pitcher, and he made his first collegiate start against Pacific five days later.
Fast forward a couple of months, and the decision has paid dividends. It was Horton who got the start in the Big 12 Tournament Championship game against Texas last month, recording nine strikeouts and surrendering just two hits in 5.1 innings to lead the Sooners to an 8-1 win.
But his best performance of the season came when the Sooners needed it most. He got the start in Sunday’s elimination game at Virginia Tech in the NCAA Blackburn Super Regional and delivered, recording eight strikeouts and surrendering just two hits in six innings.
Horton got his seventh pitching win of the season in the Sooners’ 11-2 victory, helping to send his team to the College World Series for the first time since 2010.
“I thought he was really good,” Johnson said. “I thought his breaking ball was really good. I thought his fast ball getting to his glove side was really good. His presence is always really good. You could see him walk off the mound when he recognized he kind of got out of control, walk to the back of the mound, release it and get back to the next pitch.
“I thought he was outstanding going pitch-to-pitch.”
His lone mistake was allowing a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning that briefly tied the game. Otherwise, he set the tone defensively for the Sooners.
Horton credited the offense for helping him bounce back after that third inning.
“This lineup helped me a lot today,” Horton said. “It’s a lot easier to pitch with a lead. It’s more comfortable. Your stuff gets better when you’re pitching with a lead… So I think the offense helped me a ton.”
Horton isn’t the only player who’s made an impact since that Oklahoma State series back in April. John Spikerman, who missed the beginning of the season with a back injury, saw his first action of the season against the Cowboys and has since been the Sooners’ leadoff hitter.
The freshman has been a big boost to the Sooners’ batting lineup, posting a .327 batting average while adding 33 hits, 26 runs and 14 RBIs in 30 games. He recorded three runs and two hits during the super regional series against Virginia Tech.
“We knew what kind of dynamic speed that he had and what kind of player he was when we were recruiting him,” Johnson said. “We got him in there and he got healthier.”
The Sooners will need them to continue their late-season surges at the College World Series starting this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.
Sooner send-off celebration
The community is invited to L. Dale Mitchell Park on Wednesday to help send off the Sooners to Omaha.
The team will be there to give autographs at 12:45 p.m. prior to an on-field program at 1:05 p.m. A free lunch will be provided while supplies last.