Kyler Murray didn’t wait long to book his trip to Omaha, Nebraska.
The former OU football and baseball standout made his travel plans as the Sooners pulled away from Virginia Tech in Game 3 of last weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.
"I told the coaches if we win at Virginia Tech, I've got to come [to Omaha]," Murray told the ESPN broadcast.
Murray talked with the team prior to their game against Texas A&M Friday to open the Men's College World Series, encouraging them to appreciate their opportunity.
“I just let them know [to] seize the moment,” Murray told the ESPN broadcast. “This is a huge opportunity. There’s a ton of kids here watching, wishing they were in your shoes. Understand the opportunity and just let it all hang. Don’t feel the pressure, don’t play nervous. Just go out there and do your thing.”
Murray began his football career at Texas A&M in 2015 before transferring to Oklahoma, eventually winning a Heisman Trophy as the Sooners’ starting quarterback in 2018. He also played for the baseball team in 2017 and 2018, starting 50 games for the Sooners in 2018 while hitting .296 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 47 RBIs, 46 runs and 10 stolen bases.
He was also taken with the No. 9 pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland A’s before deciding to play in the NFL for the Arizona Cardinals as the top-overall pick.
His words to the Sooners’ team served as motivation, OU graduate student Trevin Michael said.
“Kyler told us this is every kid's dream,” Michael said. “And don't play tight just because you're in it. I think we did a really good job of it.
“The best part of that was you have John Spikerman, a true freshman, goes in there, his first at-bat of the game, gets a bases-loaded walk. And Jackson Nicklaus, a true freshman, [went] out and did the same thing. Those are two freshman that are on the biggest stage in the world for college baseball and they go in and have poised bats. That's what [Murray] was getting at when he was talking to us, just things like that.”
For Johnson, Murray’s support of the team means something even deeper.
“When you have an ex-player like him come back, you know you've done something to carve your name on his heart, that he shows that he cares about us, because we cared about him,” Johnson said. “We showed him how much we cared about him. He's going to show how much he cares about us.
“I get emotional about it because that's what it's really about. It's about relationships. Like those guys and all the other players that's played with me and all the other coaches I've coached with.”