OU found itself in an early hole against ORU and never recovered.
ORU scored three runs in the first inning, giving it an early lead. The Sooners didn’t get on the board until Hudson Pol scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh.
ORU added two runs in the fourth inning to push its lead, and the Sooners couldn’t find a rhythm offensively. ORU finished with a 5-1 win.
The Sooners finished with four hits and 13 strikeouts.
The Sooners will be back in action with a three-game home series against Kansas State starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday at L. Dale Mitchell.