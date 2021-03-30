Oklahoma wasn’t short on chances.
Facing Oklahoma State for the first of five times this season, the Sooners had an opportunity to open the 2021 Bedlam series with a victory in Stillwater Tuesday evening.
The Sooners had three more hits than the Cowboys and they had zero errors to Oklahoma State’s two.
OU stranded 16 runners, however, and eventually lost 5-4 to Oklahoma State on a walk-off RBI single at O’Brate Stadium.
The Sooners grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth with Brandon Zaragoza hitting a single and scoring on a throwing error that erased the Cowboys’ early 2-0 advantage and Jimmy Crooks’ groundout to second base that scored Jace Bohrofen.
OU extended its lead with Zaragoza’s RBI sacrifice fly that plated Conor McKenna in the top of the fifth.
The Sooners struggled to build their advantage over the Cowboys, though, with an uncharacteristic end to their night.
“[Our offense] picked us up earlier in the year on the mound and swinging the bat really good over the last three or four weeks, and they’ll continue to do that,” said OU coach Skip Johnson, whose team entered Tuesday’s contest with the Big 12’s leading batting average and third-most runs.
“They will continue to work on their approach. This is this way the game happens sometimes.”
Johnson was complimentary of his pitching staff, which combined to strikeout 13 batters and allow six hits and five runs.
OU’s Javier Ramos started on the mound and showed noticeable improvement from a week ago, Johnson said. He struck out three batters, but walked three and allowed a two-run double from Oklahoma State’s Max Hewitt in the first.
Ben Abram, Carson Carter relieved Ramos and combined to allow one hit over seven innings pitched. Carter struck out a team-leading six Cowboys.
Luke Taggart closed the night but allowed three hits and Caeden Trenkle to score Dylan Gardner to cap the Oklahoma State home victory.
Oklahoma State’s Brett Standlee (3-0) earned the win in a relief effort.
Next, OU (13-11) will host TCU for a home weekend series. The Sooners and Frogs will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.