Oklahoma didn't wait to get things started at Texas Tech.
John Spikerman, Tanner Tredaway and Kendall Pettis each scored runs in the first inning for the Sooners. The Sooners followed that up with a run in each of the next three innings to take a 6-2 lead.
Clark, Tredaway and Billy Squires each scored in the fifth inning to give the Sooners a five-run lead. The Red Raiders responded with five runs in the next two innings, but it wasn't enough.
The Sooners' 9-6 win clinched the series against the Red Raiders after winning Thursday night.
Tredaway finished with three runs and two hits to lead the Sooners. Pettis added two runs, two hits and two RBIs.
If OU (33-19, 15-8) wins Saturday, they will finish with 16 conference victories and tie with TCU for the Big 12 lead, giving the two teams a share of the conference. The Horned Frogs finished Big 12 play earlier this month.
Game time is set for 2 p.m.