With a runner on second in a tie game with no outs, Oklahoma put itself in a position to steal the series opener against Texas Tech.
Junior Bryce Madron battled through seven pitches before being struck out swinging. The next batter, Dakota Harris, grounded out to end the inning.
It was a frustrating end to the ninth inning after two big swings by Diego Munoz and Jackson Nicklaus appeared to put the Sooners on the path to knocking off the 22nd-ranked Red Raiders.
Oklahoma’s bullpen struggled to get out of the 10th inning and the Red Raiders would run away with a 13-7 win.
The Sooners walked the first batter of extra innings before giving up a double to Zac Vooletich to put runners on the corners with no outs. They brought in Gray Harrison to replace Aaron Weber on the mound and Harrison was able to strike out the next batter in four pitches.
With the Red Raiders back up to the top of their lineup, Nolan Hester hit an RBI single into left field that would be the start of a seven-run 10th inning. The Sooners gave up four hits including a grand slam to Gavin Kash.
The Sooners were unable to take advantage of 11 hits, seven walks and getting hit by four pitches. Texas Tech scored its 13 runs on 16 hits and seven walks.
Oklahoma led 4-2 after a three-run third inning, but fell behind again in the seventh when the Red Raiders hit a triple, a single and scored on a wild pitch to take a 6-4 lead.
The Sooners trailed 6-5 heading into the ninth inning when Diego Munoz doubled to lead off the inning. Jackson Nicklaus got a single to fall in short right field to tie the game with no outs on the board.
The Sooners were 2-14 with runners in scoring position and went 0-2 with the bases loaded.
Oklahoma gets a chance to even the series on Saturday for game two at 4 p.m.
