OMAHA, Neb. — Back in February, not many could have predicted a collision course between Oklahoma and Ole Miss in the Men’s College World Series final.
And while Oklahoma’s journey wasn’t expected, Ole Miss’ path to the championship series has been one of the biggest surprises of the season.
Expectations were high for the Rebels (40-23, 14-16) coming into the season after finishing last year with a 45-22 record and just one game short of making the MCWS. Things started off well this season, winning 13 of their first 16 games start entering conference play.
But the Rebels struggled mightily against SEC opponents They lost five of their first seven three-game conference series, which included sweeps against Alabama and Tennessee. Through 36 games, the Rebels were sitting at 21-15.
“We haven't had the easiest road to get here,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said Friday. “...[The SEC is] just a gauntlet to navigate through. There's no off weekends. There's no bye weekends. It's every weekend. You'd better be ready to go to war. You play in the nicest stadiums in front of the largest crowds against the best players in the country week in and week out.”
The Rebels rebounded to win two of their final three-game conference series, but lost their only SEC Tournament game to Vanderbilt, 3-1, and were in serious danger of missing the NCAA Tournament.
They barely made the cut, earning one of the “Last Four In” spots to squeak their way into the tournament.
“There was, I think, a very uncomfortable feeling on that day. I don't remember ever hearing our name called on that day [in my career] and seeing just joy and just the enthusiasm that I saw in the guys,” Bianco said.
Since then, the Rebels have been on a tear. They swept their way through regionals and super regionals, outsourcing opponents 46-11 during that span. Their only loss during the playoffs came to Arkansas in Game 1 of the MCWS, and they bounced back with a 2-0 victory Thursday to clinch a spot in the MCWS final.
Their journey has been similar to Oklahoma’s, though the teams faced different circumstances coming into the season.
The Sooners (45-22, 15-9) ended last season with a 27-28 record and finished No. 6 in the annual Big 12 poll. They sat at 18-12 through their first 30 games and lost two of their first three conference series before winning each of their five remaining series. Despite winning the Big 12 Tournament, the Sooners were not selected to be an NCAA Regional host.
However, they’ve been arguably the hottest team in baseball since the postseason began. They’ve won eight of their 10 playoff games, outsourcing opponents 81 to 49 over that stretch. They’re the only team yet to lose during the MCWS.
“They have a chip on their shoulder, and so do we,” OU catcher Jimmy Crooks said. “They had a real tough journey. They were the last four in, and they've been battling their way all the way here, same with us.”
The stats between the two teams during the MCWS have been similar, too. The Sooners are averaging eight runs per game; the Rebels are averaging six. The Sooners have surrendered 10 runs in four games; the Rebels have surrendered nine.
The Sooners’ pitchers have thrown 34 strikeouts and walked six batters. The Rebels have thrown 28 strikeouts and walked four batters.
Both teams have found success on both sides of the ball and have been two of the hottest teams in baseball during the postseason. Now, they’ll battle it out for college baseball’s top prize.
“in a lot of ways they're similar to us,” OU redshirt senior Tanner Tredaway said. “They do a lot of small things well. They've got power in the lineup. They're a really good ballclub. They've been playing with a chip on their shoulder just like we have. They were in question for a regional, and they're here to make a statement just like we are. They're going to be tough. But we're going to be ready for it.”
The three-game series begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska.
On the mound
Johnson detailed the Sooners' pitching plans for the championship series, giving Jake Bennett the start Saturday.
Bennett's lone appearance in the MCWS came in the opening round against Texas A&M. The redshirt sophomore recorded three strikeouts and surrendered five hits and four runs in six innings.
Norman native Cade Horton will get the start Sunday. Horton threw a career-high 11 strikeouts and surrendered five hits and two runs in six innings against Notre Dame on Sunday.