It took a little bit for Oklahoma to get going Thursday.
The Sooners were held scoreless by Pacific through the first three innings, as they struggled to find consistency on offense. But they stayed in the game as Cade Horton found a rhythm on the mound.
Eventually, the Sooners got it going.
Jimmy Crooks got the scoring started in the bottom of the fourth inning with a single that scored both Blake Robertson and Peyton Graham. Robertson scored just later in the inning on a wild pitch to give the Sooners a 3-0 lead.
That proved to be enough for the Sooners, who carried that momentum to a 7-3 win over Pacific at L. Dale Mitchell Park.
They did create some more separation in the fifth inning, as Graham hit a sacrifice fly that scored John Spikerman. But it was the sixth inning where the Sooners took control, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-1 lead.
Pacific’s last chance came in the top of the ninth. Despite two runs, the Sooners did just enough defensively to seal the win.
Robertson recorded one hit, one run and 3 RBIs. Spikerman and Graham both recorded two hits and two runs. Crooks added two hits and an RBI.
Horton earned his second win of the season, throwing two strikeouts and surrendering just one run in four innings.
The Sooners improved to 20-11 on the season with the win. They’ll be back in action at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at home against Lamar.