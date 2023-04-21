With just two hits in the game in the top of the fifth, Oklahoma had to find a way to capitalize on a single by Diego Muniz.
There were two outs on the board and a runner on first when Caden Powell went to the plate. The freshman from Clinton lined a ball into the gap in left field, allowing Munoz to easily make it home safely.
Powell’s clutch double tied the game, 1-1, and helped flip the momentum away from No. 14 Texas.
In the previous inning, the Sooners were in jam with runners on the corners and one out. The next batter hit a ground ball that the Sooners turned into a double play to end the inning.
The Longhorns walked Jackson Nicklaus with the bases loaded in the eighth, and the Sooners were able to hang on for a 2-1 win.
Douthit kept the Longhorns off balance, allowing just four hits through the first six innings. He walked four batters, but the Sooners played solid defense behind him to leave seven Texas runners stranded. Carter Campbell pitched the final three innings and allowed two hits with no walks.
The Sooners came away with seven hits, including two from Muniz. Texas came away with six hits and four of those came from two different players (Garret Guillemette and Porter Brown).
The two teams meet again on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and the Sooners have a chance to secure a win in the three-game series.
