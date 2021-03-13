When freshman OU student Cal Hobson moved from Lexington into the top floor of newly-built Walker Tower in 1964 he thought he’d moved into the Ritz-Carlton hotel. He had quite the campus view. In the nearby Smith House where he lived briefly, he had two roommates, communal showers and a view of mostly other Cross Center dorms.
“Every day, and sometimes several times a day, that walk north to classes in winter time made a struggling beginner want to give up,” he writes.
He was a residential advisor and had a single room and a shared bathroom. Even got paid to boss the new freshmen around.
Walker, Couch and Adams dorm towers will be coming down in a few years. The OU Board of Regents approved a plan for architects and are looking at funding options. They want to time the project so as not to let any freshmen miss the dorm experience.
Years after the dormitories first opened, the demand wasn’t as great as officials had forecast. New freshmen from the post-war baby boom were decreasing and vacancies were costing the university.
Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation came to the rescue. Couch Tower would be rented out to the United States Post Office for training center housing. In the 1970s hundreds of postal workers lived on campus with the students. A popular campus adult bar ran an ad in the student newspaper. “Postal Toasties, No Cover.”
Although OU classes began in 1890, the university didn’t begin operating its own dormitories until the 1920s. Before then, students lived in sorority and fraternity houses and rented rooms around campus.
Women got the first on-campus homes. Two buildings facing Elm Street opened at the start of the 1926-1927 school year.
The Hester-Robertson dormitories housed 244 women with a kitchen, dining room and study lounge, according to OU historian David Levy, writing in The University of Oklahoma A History, Volume 2. Catholics and Masons had opened off-campus dormitories for men earlier but Hester-Robertson were the first owned and operated by the university.
The dorms were named for Elizabeth Jane Hester, who spent her life ministering to Choctaw and Chickasaw Indians, and Ann Eliza Worcester Robertson, who worked among the Creek Indians, translating the New Testament into the Creek language, according to Levy’s book.
The end of World War II brought a housing crisis to campus. Eventually the Regents approved construction of Woodrow Wilson Center, Jefferson House, the Niemann Apartments and later Cate Center. But as the returning soldiers enrolled it became apparent to OU President George L. Cross that he had a housing problem.
A group of returning veterans came to Evans Hall and told Cross that if the university didn’t resolve the housing problem by the fall of 1946 they would be pitching tents on the North Oval. The university had leased 30 trailer houses and installed them north of Jefferson House, across Jenkins from the football stadium, but that wasn’t nearly enough.
Cross, writing in his book, “The University of Oklahoma and World War II,” says a Dallas alumnus read of the university’s plight and offered materials for pre-fab housing units. Without money to pay for them, Cross ordered 200, two-bedroom units and 300, one-bedroom “Quonset” huts to be placed in the area a block south of Lindsey on both sides of Asp Avenue.
The First National Bank of Oklahoma City loaned Cross $500,000 for the down payment until bonds could be sold to pay the project’s $1.25 million bill.
Overnight, Sooner City was born.
The bonds were paid back in five years with rental payments. Afterwards, the rents were used for more campus housing.
Rarely was a unit vacant for long as demand was strong through the 1950s and 1960s.
None of the units remain on campus today. Most were sold to farmers and ranchers who converted them to chicken houses and storage units.
