Marvin Mims’ first conversation with his new offensive coordinator came in early December.
Jeff Lebby asked Mims if he’d be available to host a recruiting dinner for a couple of Oklahoma’s potential recruits. Mims hosted receiver Jayden Gibson later that night and quarterback Nick Evers the next day.
Mims was willing to help out his new coach amid the Sooners’ staff transition, but he wanted to be honest with both of the recruits.
“I told both of them, ‘You can ask me anything. I’ll be honest with you,’” Mims said. “‘But as of right now… [I’ve] talked to Lebby once, so you know more than I do.’”
That honesty and leadership made an impact, as both Gibson and Evers committed to the Sooners just a couple of days later.
It’s been that leadership that’s helped his teammates as they’ve continued through spring practice in recent weeks. And it doesn’t hurt that Mims’ is more familiar with his new coaches compared to last December.
“It’s a lot different,” Mims said. “Coach Lebby comes in here, Coach [Brent] Venables, and it’s like a whole other program’s coming in. [It’s] still here at the University of Oklahoma but everything’s changed. It’s a new standard that we have to live up to, a new set of demands that we have to meet every day.
“There’s no bringing it down on certain days when we don’t feel it or something like that. So that’s definitely the most different thing.”
Though the Sooners’ new leadership is different, it’s a welcomed change for Mims.
The junior receiver was projected by many as a breakout candidate for the Sooners last season after he led the team in receiving yards (610) and touchdowns (9) while tying for the team lead in receptions (37) during his freshman campaign.
But Mims’ role in the offense last season was inconsistent. He still led the team in receiving yards (705), but he recorded just 32 passes and five touchdowns.
There wasn’t a moment where he considered leaving the team, Mims said, but he needed a something to change.
“I needed a mental reset for sure,” Mims said. “It was a blessing. I’m not going to say anything else, but it was a blessing for them to come the way that they did, Coach Lebby, Coach Venables. You think about… [that] week and a half we didn’t have a coach, stuff around here was just weird. It was different. No one really knew who was going to do what, no one knew if this guy was going to be here, that guy was going to be here, so it was great. It turned out real good, too, so I’m excited about it.”
His main focus through the Sooners’ spring practices has been on acclimating with his new coaches and teammates, especially quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Mims was called by Gabriel shortly after he transferred to the Sooners in January, and the pair has been working on developing chemistry.
Outside of Gabriel being a left-handed quarterback, it’s been an easy transition.
“It was like getting ready for a first date,” Mims said. “You don’t know how it’s going to go or if it’s going to be weird. He called me and was a real cool guy. He got up here and we went out to eat.
“[Him being left handed is] definitely a different thing. I’m way better than I was at it at first. The departure and the spin on it, it’s just a weird thing for sure for someone who hasn’t [practiced].”
Gabriel likes what he’s seen from Mims so far.
“He’s one of the best I’ve been around,” Gabriel said. “Speed, all-around receiver, very physical, and usually from speed guys you don’t really see that. So that’s something very new. Just all around man, he goes up and gets it. He’s extremely talented.”
After a tough season and an unexpected coaching change, Mims has been a key player during the offseason. And his teammates are following his lead.
“Marvin Mims is always a great dude,” OU receiver Jalil Farooq said. “On and off the field, he's always been a leader. I feel like this year he's even stepping more up to the plate. This is a big year for him and everybody else is following him.”