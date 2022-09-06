Brent Venables has emphasized developing Oklahoma’s depth throughout the season, and the Sooners had the chance to do that Saturday.
Firmly in control against UTEP by the third quarter, the Sooners were able to play a lot of their bench players in the second half. More than 30 players saw action on defense, and 10 true freshmen made their collegiate debut.
While the Sooners’ 45-13 win provided ideal circumstances, Venables said there will be a constant effort to develop depth on the field.
“We need to develop depth,” Venables said Tuesday. “Competition brings out the best in everybody…. There’s plenty of mistakes by guys that are playing and starting. Some of our best guys maybe didn’t play their best.
“So we’ve got to play more guys if they deserve to play on both sides of the ball.”
Some of the freshman that saw action included running back Jovantae Barnes, who finished with four carries for 25 yards, and linebacker Jaren Kanak, who finished with four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Freshman defensive back Gentry Williams also recorded an interception on Utep’s final drive for the game’s lone turnover.
Freshman receiver Gavin Freeman also scored on a 46-yard run in the first quarter.
“It was great to watch those guys,” Venables said. “... Most of them came in mid-year, so they had a spring ball under their belt. That's a tremendous advantage, obviously. This is a developmental game that we want to be a developmental program and there are some guys that aren't quite there, but the ones that had an opportunity to get in the game, that was a lot of fun to watch them play and compete and expect them to continue to get better.”
• Wanya Morris, Daniel Parker update: Morris, listed as the starter at right tackle, missed Saturday’s game with an off-the-field issue. Venables said Tuesday that the team is helping him through it and hope to have him back sooner rather than later.
With Morris unavailable, Anton Harrison took his place at right tackle and Tyler Guyton made his first OU start at left tackle.
Parker, the second-string tight end behind Brayden Willis, missed the game with an illness but is expected to be available for the game against Kent State this Saturday.
• Team captains: The Sooners announced that Eric Gray, Reggie Grimes, Chris Murray, Theo Wease and Woodi Washington will represent the team as captains against Kent State.
Venables has said the team will cycle through different captains each week.
“The season is long. I don’t want anybody to get comfortable,” Venables said. “This is an opportunity to lead for the week and lead for the season. At the end of the regular season, we’ll name permanent captains. The players will vote on that. This is an opportunity to develop leadership on our team.”
• Sooners move up in Associated Press poll: The Sooners came in at No. 7 in the latest AP Poll, two spots ahead of their No. 9 ranking last week.
Baylor (No. 9) and Oklahoma State (No. 11) are the other Big 12 teams in the top 25.
Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Clemson round out the top five, respectively.
• Up next: The Sooners host Kent State at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
