As one of the returning players from last season, Drake Stoops is becoming familiar with all of the new coaches at Oklahoma.
However, one coach he doesn’t have to spend too much time getting to know is his new head coach, Brent Venables.
The two spent a lot of time around each other when Drake was growing up. Venables served as Oklahoma’s defensive coordinator alongside then-head coach Bob Stoops, Drake’s dad, and Drake eventually became close with Venables’ sons, Jake and Tyler.
So when Drake took the field for the first time with Venables as his head coach last week, it wasn’t a big change for him.
“He’s really similar,” Stoops said during his media availability last week. “He’s got that fire, passion. He loves the game. He loves his team, whatever team he’s on. It’s really cool to play for him now. It’s definitely a blessing…
“I hadn’t seen him in such a long time since I was a little kid. Now, I’m a grown man. It was definitely cool, and I’m excited to play for him.”
Venables is excited, too.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Venables said. “Reminds me of being around my own sons, knowing what their dreams are, watching them as little kids pretending they were (former OU receiver) Mark Clayton.
“What I love about Drake Stoops [is he’s] one of the most humble, hard-working, tough [guys.] He’s a high-performer, he over-delivers with everything on and off the field. We’ve seen other young people in his position have a sense of entitlement [and] want something for nothing, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. Just a great person, a great teammate. Thankful that he’s on our squad. He’s a baller.”
Given his past history with Venables, the main focus now for Stoops is becoming acclimated with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense.
Though the redshirt senior has had crucial and highlight-worthy plays during his Sooner tenure, he was often an afterthought in former OU coach Lincoln Riley’s offense. In 36 career games, the 5-foot-10 receiver has started six games, catching 41 passes for 521 yards and four touchdowns. He had his most productive season last year, catching a career-high 16 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
With Lebby implementing a faster-paced offense, it’s possible Stoops could see more opportunities on the field this season.
“We play at a super-fast pace,” Stoops said. “That’s really exciting. [Lebby’s] fun to be around. He cares about us. He cares about the game and he’s fired up at all times. He has great energy. It’s definitely just fun to play for him.”
As the oldest receiver on the team, Stoops has also embraced more of a leadership role during the offseason. That’s been more of an emphasis for him during spring practices.
“Theo Wease and Marvin Mims, we’re all getting a little older and we’re all starting to step up and be a little more vocal,” Stoops said. “I’ve always led by example, but now it’s time to be a little more vocal and step out of our comfort zone a little bit.”
Stoops has always found a way to be impactful in limited opportunities. And entering his final spring practices, he’s mostly concerned with the best version of himself.
“For me, it’s just continuing to be as consistent as I can and capitalizing on whatever opportunities I’m fortunate enough to have,” Stoops said. “ Just to learn this new offense and finding out where I fit in it and how I can use my certain skillsets to run certain routes and certain concepts. Right now, it’s really a learning game at this stage, learning the new offense and stuff like that.
“I just want to be a little bit better each day.”