Drake Stoops rounded the corner and sprinted along the right sideline as quarterback Dillon Gabriel let it fly.
Gabriel led Stoops just a bit too far, but it didn’t matter. The redshirt senior receiver jumped up and managed to come down with it for a 23-yard touchdown.
The score pushed the Sooners’ lead to 28-0 in the first quarter and appeared to be just the latest touchdown for the offense on the way to an explosive night. Instead, that touchdown proved to be crucial, as the offense didn’t score again the rest of the way.
That wasn’t Stoops’ only impactful play for the Sooners in their 28-13 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday.
His first one came on the game’s opening drive, as he made a diving 33-yard catch at the OSU 2-yard line. Gabriel scored a rushing touchdown on the following play for the game’s first points.
He finished the game with a career-high six receptions for 89 yards, the second most of his career, and a touchdown. He also led the Sooners in receptions and yards.
Prior to the game, he was named as the winner of the Sooners’ Bob Kalsu Award recipient.
It was a career-best performance for Stoops on his Senior Night.
“He did a great job,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He did a great job. Proud of him. Proud of what he’s done to put himself in these positions to create so much trust inside the locker room and with the staff. Again, can’t say enough good about him.”
• Punting for excellence: On a day where the Sooners’ offense mostly struggled, punter Michael Turk was really needed.
He came through, averaging nearly 50 yards on his seven punts, including a long of 67 yards.
After the win, he proposed and got engaged to his girlfriend, OU softball player Grace Lyons.
• More discipline: The Sooners have been the most penalized team in the Big 12 this season.
They made sure that wasn’t an issue against the Cowboys. They were flagged just twice for 23 yards, their fewest penalty yards in a game this season.
• Senior Night: The Sooners honored their senior class prior to the game.
Defensive back Justin Broiles, running back Eric Gray and tight end Brayden Willis were announced as recipients of the Don Key Award.
• Injuries: Tight end Daniel Parker, wide receivers J.J. Hester and Nic Anderson, defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam and defensive back Joshua Eaton were not available against the Cowboys.
Center Andrew Raym, who was injured against West Virginia, also did not play. Robert Congel got the start at center.
Broiles also started at defensive back despite suffering a lower leg injury last week against West Virginia.
• Up next: The Sooners conclude their regular season at Texas Tech next Saturday. Kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.
