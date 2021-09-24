Today marks the beginning of conference play for Oklahoma.
The Sooners are 16.5-point favorites over West Virginia, a team the Sooners didn’t play last season due to positive COVID-19 cases. It’s also the last of a four-game homestand to start the year.
Despite the betting spread, West Virginia (2-1) poses a legitimate threat to the Sooners. Here’s four things the Sooners need to do to improve to 4-0 and win their first conference game of the year:
1. Find success down the field
The Sooner won last week despite low scoring and a low number of possessions. But they need to find a way to score easy points.
The Sooners know that’s what defenses are going to do — load up on cornerbacks and safeties, and force OU to beat them using the run and short passes.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said Tuesday that the Sooners have tried for big plays down the field but just haven’t connected yet.
“We’ve had a couple of things dialed up that we just haven’t quite been able to get to, or we just missed, or bad timing by me on the calls,” Riley said.
The Sooners could do that by finding more opportunities for Marvin Mims, who leads the team in yards per catch (21) but is tied for fourth in total receptions (8).
2. Protect Rattler on drop backs
The OU offensive line has surrendered just three sacks through the first three games, and they’ll need to continue that against West Virginia.
The Mountaineers have recorded 10 total sacks, and six of them came against Virginia Tech last week.
For the Sooners to have a rhythm throwing the ball, the offensive line will need to give Spencer Rattler time to find receivers.
“They’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of athletic guys, some fast guys,” Rattler said. “Got some big guys up front, a solid, good D-line. But there’s a lot of things within their defense that if we just go out there and execute, we’ll be ready to go. It’s really that simple.”
3. Contain Leddie Brown
After a slow start to the season, Brown exploded against Virginia Tech.
The senior running back finished the game with 161 yards on 19 rushes and scored the opening touchdown on an 80-yard run where he went untouched before finding the end zone. He’s currently 9th in the country in rushing touchdowns (5), and he’s averaging 5.25 yards per carry.
The Mountaineers also involve Brown in the passing game. He’s third on the team in receptions (9) and has 92 yards and one touchdown through the air.
The Sooners contained Brown when the teams played in 2018 and 2019, holding him to 58 rushing yards on 21 carries between the two games. But the teams didn’t play last season, when Brown finished the year with over 1,000 rushing yards.
The Sooners have a formidable run defense, and they’ll need to focus on limiting Brown.
4. Prepare for West Virginia’s two-quarterback system
Jarret Doege and Garrett Greene will both take snaps under center for the Mountaineers.
WVU switches between two different offensive styles depending on which one is in the game. Doege is more of a passing threat — he’s attempted 88 passes compared to eight for Greene, and he’s thrown for 729 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
Greene is the running threat, and he’s found success. He has 135 rushing yards on 18 attempts — 7 yards per carry — and has scored twice.
“I think you’ve just gotta be aware of who’s in the game,” Riley said. “Obviously, [Doege is] a little bit more of a thrower, but certainly not a bad athlete. And then [Greene]... you can see athletically what he can do and how they try to use him, but not a bad thrower either. You’ve gotta be careful with those things.”