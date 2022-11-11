Last Saturday against Oklahoma, Baylor did something that used to be unthinkable.
On their own 29-yard line, facing fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter, the Bears decided to leave their offense on the field.
Instead of punting, the Bears went for it and picked up the first down. It proved to be a critical decision in the game, as the Bears kept their drive alive and scored a few plays later to take a 38-28 lead.
The Bears won the game 38-35 and handed the Sooners their fourth loss of the season. A key reason was their success on fourth down, converting on all three of their attempts.
OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said the Sooners have emphasized fourth-down defense because teams have become more aggressive in going for it.
“Everybody is working off the analytics now, and this year is going to set a record for the most fourth-down attempts in the history of college football,” Roof said. “That's a point of emphasis every week as far as the mentality of having a four-down mindset, not a three-down mindset and you're off the field. I mean, [Baylor went] for it on 4th-and-1 from their own 29. It's not a surprise. It's not something that we haven't prepared for. It's not something we haven't spent time game planning for as a staff.
“A lot of coaches now are following the analytics and being aggressive with the fourth-down calls both offensively and defensively.”
He’s right. The mindset of coaches going for it on fourth down has become more aggressive in recent years.
In 2019, the 10 teams in the Big 12 combined for 179 fourth-down attempts. That number dipped slightly in 2019 before rising to 211 in 2021. Through nine games this season, the Big 12 has gone for it on fourth down nearly 200 times. At this current pace, that number will grow to over 260.
That increasing aggressiveness on fourth downs is having an impact on the results of games. Prior to Baylor’s fourth-and-1 conversion, the Sooners opted to punt on a fourth-and-3 from the Baylor side of the field, but the punt went into the end zone for a touchback. The Sooners went 0-for-1 on fourth-down conversions against the Bears.
“I think it’s changed quite a bit,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Obviously, the analytics piece of it and using analytics throughout the course of the game and understanding what fourth-down conversions can do for you throughout the flow of the game, how it can affect the end. Just with that understanding and that information, I think guys are a lot more aggressive than they’ve ever been [and it’s] a lot more calculated than it’s ever been from that standpoint.
“For us? That fourth down we don’t convert is going to create confidence or not create confidence to be able to go for it. We have to convert. Shoot, that was a big one. At the end of it, again, I think that affects us not going for it later on in the game.”
For the season, the Sooners’ offense ranks eighth in the Big 12 in fourth-down conversions (9-of-18) but they’ve had big conversions, including their fake field-goal attempt against Iowa State that resulted in a touchdown. The defense ranks sixth in the conference in opponent conversions (9-of-17).
For OU coach Brent Venables, there’s now a balance between being aggressive without being reckless.
“Every week is different. The matchups are different,” Venables said. “The analytics change from week to week based on the matchups and the ability of the different units on both teams and things of that nature. If you are a much better team than the opponent you are playing, they will tell you to punt it more than going for it. If things are more evenly matched or you are out-matched, the analytics are very, very aggressive.
“So it's been good for the teams that have chosen to go that route… I'd be interested in seeing the teams that it hasn't worked out well for. I think it can go both ways.”
Fourth-down conversions could be another factor for the Sooners’ against West Virginia. The Mountaineers are third in attempts (21) and first in conversion percentage (71.4), while their defense ranks dead last in opponent conversion percentage (80).
