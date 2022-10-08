DALLAS, Tex. — After Gabriel entered concussion protocol following the TCU game last game, it was unclear all week who would start at quarterback against Texas.
OU coach Brent Venables declined to name a starting quarterback during his weekly presser. But for a moment Saturday, it looked like it could be Gabriel.
The redshirt junior was a full participant in the Sooners’ pregame warm ups, as he was dressed out with pads and a helmet as the team went through warmups. Gabriel even took a few practice snaps with the starters a few minutes before kickoff before heading to the locker room.
When he emerged, Gabriel didn’t have his helmet or pads on, making it clear he wasn’t quite ready to play against the Longhorns.
The absence marked the first time that a Sooners’ No. 1 quarterback has missed a game due to injury since 2014.
“Somewhere in the midweek, we realized that he probably wouldn't be the guy,” Venables said. “Certainly, the health and safety of our players is first and foremost.
"I don't think he had any setbacks, to my knowledge throughout the week. So we'll see and we'll continue to evaluate him on his availability. They'll let me know."
Instead, Davis Beville made his first career start at OU in place of Gabriel. Beville and the Sooners’ offense struggled mightily in their 49-0 loss to Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium.
Notable absences: Defensive backs Billy Bowman and Damond Harmon, linebacker Shane Whitter, JJ Hester, Walker and Anderson were not suited up Saturday.
Harmon, who was injured last week against TCU and left the field on a stretcher, traveled with the team to Dallas but was not in uniform.
First picks: The Sooners hadn’t thrown an interception entering Saturday’s game.
It finally came in the second quarter, though it wasn’t from Beville. It was from running back Eric Gray, who lined up as the quarterback in the wildcat formation. Gray faked a run up the middle before attempting a jump pass, but it was intercepted by Texas.
Beville did eventually throw an interception on a deep pass attempt to Marvin Mims on the final play of the first half, giving the Sooners two for the day.
Third down struggles: The Sooners’ issues on third down continued against Texas, converting just 3-of-15 (20 percent) attempts.
The Sooners have now converted on 13-of-46 attempts (28 percent) in their past three games.
Next: After back-to-back games away from Norman, the Sooners (3-3, 0-3) return for a home game against Kansas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., which will mark the Sooners’ fourth early game this season.
