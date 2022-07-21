Editor’s note: This is the first installment in a series focused on potential impact players for the Sooners in 2023. This installment focuses on junior receiver Marvin Mims.
ARLINGTON, Tex. — Since arriving in Oklahoma earlier this year, Dillon Gabriel has emphasized getting to know his teammates on both sides of the ball.
That includes Sooner receiver Marvin Mims, who Gabriel expects to connect with a lot on the field this season. And during Big 12 Media Days last week, the OU transfer quarterback made a prediction.
“What [Mims is] about to do this year is take it to a whole other level,” Gabriel said. “I’ve seen him grow in so many ways.”
If Mims has his best season yet, it could be due in part to his connection with Gabriel.
The two quickly developed a close relationship after Gabriel arrived from Central Florida. Glimpses of that early connection were on display during the spring game in April, when Gabriel found Mims for a 33-yard touchdown in the first quarter.
The duo has bonded off the field, too. Mims was a part of Gabriel’s “Dimetime Retreat” in Lawton last month, and Mims has even been able to meet some of Gabriel’s family from Hawaii.
Mims said he’s not surprised at how fast the relationship has developed.
“It’s grown a lot,” Mims said. “[He’s] just someone I can always go to, talk to, especially if I need help with the offense or anything like that. He’s a guy that’s going to be there for anybody, which is something everybody needs. Our relationship has grown tremendously.”
If Gabriel can provide stability, that could be a huge boost for Mims. It’s something the junior receiver hasn’t had so far during his OU tenure.
He had a solid freshman campaign with Spencer Rattler at quarterback, catching 37 passes for a team-high 610 yards and 9 touchdowns. However, Rattler only connected with Mims 14 times for 264 yards through the first five games of last season before he was benched for Caleb Williams.
Mims didn’t have great chemistry with Williams, either. The two had success in the sixth game against Texas — Mims recorded five catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns after Williams took the field — but the pair connected only 12 times and 305 yards through the remainder of the season.
With both quarterbacks transferring out, Mims is preparing for success with a new quarterback in Gabriel.
“[He’s] my third quarterback in two years, so it’s definitely been a rollercoaster ride,” Mims said. “But at the end of the day, I’m happy to have him. He definitely wants to be here. He’s not worried about the glitz and the glamor about being at Oklahoma. He just wants to come in and play football and execute to the highest level.”
Gabriel has plenty of reasons why he’s confident they’ll have success.
“I think what’s really cool about me and Marvin is we’re very similar,” Gabriel said. “Just the way we approach football, but also the way we approach life. As we connected and continue to have conversations over the past six or seven months, I just feel really confident in the person he is. He’s a great human being and someone that I’d love to be a friend with. That’s why this relationship has been so smooth, so easy.
“What he’s been able to do on the field is elite. He’s a game changer.”
Mims was named a Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday — given annually to the nation’s top receiver — indicating that others expect a big season for Mims. He’s also put on some weight and muscle, telling reporters he currently weighs 184 pounds, which is a personal high. He said that hasn't affected his speed or athleticism.
He wasn’t listed on the All-Big 12 preseason teams that were posted earlier this month. But he’s eager to prove he’ll be better this season.
“If you look back at last year, it was a very off year,” Mims said. “Especially with all the change that’s happened around this program, it’s definitely a crazy, crazy time.
“We’re looking forward to [this] season and we’ll see how the [All-Big 12] teams look at the end of [the] year.”