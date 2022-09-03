On the Oklahoma offense's 13th play from scrimmage Saturday, true freshman receiver Gavin Freeman made his second appearance of the game.
He was inconspicuous, lining up on the left side next to Drake Stoops. Dillon Gabriel took the snap and ran left before pitching the ball to Freeman for a reverse.
With blocks from OU receivers, Freeman took off around the right edge. He bounced off three UTEP tacklers and made it to the right pylon before he was pushed out of bounds.
The play finished as a 46-yard touchdown run for the true freshman in his first career touch as a Sooner, helping lead his team to a 45-13 victory over UTEP at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
“It was awesome,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “There were a lot of great points today, but Gavin being able to do that, his first touch, his first action here, [I] just appreciate him and everything he’s done since he’s been here. I wanted to reward him with playing, then he gets in there and makes a play like that, which was awesome. Great to see."
It was a nice moment for a player who’s fought hard for his spot on the team.
Gavin, the son of former OU tight end Jason Freeman, initially committed to Texas Tech last October, though he backed out after Matt Wells was fired as head coach. He eventually committed to the Sooners in February and arrived in Norman as a preferred walk-on.
Gavin was a player who stood out during the preseason and has the potential to carve out a role in the Sooners offense as the season continues.
“We’ve been talking him up,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “First touch of his collegiate career, touchdown. Isn’t that a great story?”
• Notable: Wanya Morris, Daniel Parker and Kani Walker were not in uniform against UTEP. Anton Harrison got the start at right tackle in place of Morris, with redshirt sophomore Tyler Guyton getting the start at left tackle.
Jeffrey Johnson and Jordan Kelley got the start at nose tackle and defensive tackle, respectively. The two were listed as co-starters on the defensive line on Monday’s depth chart.
• Reggie Grimes in the backfield: The defensive end committed a personal foul on UTEP’s first drive, giving the Minors a first down.
That was the only real blemish for the junior. Grimes finished with a career-high 2.5 sacks to go with two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble in his sixth career start at OU.
• Willis wins: The Sooner tight end played a big role in the offense, particularly with Parker out.
He caught both of Gabriel’s touchdown passes, the first one coming from six yards out in the first quarter. The second came with the Sooners driving late in the second quarter, as he slipped up the middle and beat a would-be tackler for a 28-yard score right before halftime. It was a big play after UTEP had cut OU’s lead to 28.
Willis had two total touchdown receptions in 2021.
He added three catches for 40 yards Saturday.
• Up next: The Sooners return to action at 6 p.m. Saturday against Kent State at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
