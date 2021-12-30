SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Bob Stoops originally retired in 2017 after leading Oklahoma to a Sugar Bowl win over Auburn.
Nearly five years later, he made a one-game return to the Sooners’ sidelines, this time leading the Sooners to a 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl.
It was just like he never left, as the Alamodome crowd voiced their support for Stoops throughout the game with several chants of “Stoops”. None of the chants were louder than when the stadium video board showed players giving Stoops the Gatorade bath to signal that the Sooners had won the game.
“I’m proud to be here with all these great players in front of me and representing OU again and this team,” Stoops said after the game. “Really proud of the way these guys competed and played here today. and really the work they put in for the last month getting ready for this. They really were invested and came together as a team through some adversity, and realized they’re representing Sooners and they played like Sooners.”
There were a lot of reasons for Stoops to be proud.
The Sooners came out firing offensively, looking as comfortable as they’ve been all season. The team scored 24 points in the second quarter and finished the half with 312 total yards as they took a 30-3 lead.
The player leading the charge on offense was quarterback Caleb Williams. The true freshman finished the game with one of his finest efforts this season, throwing for 242 yards and three touchdowns on 21-of-27 passing.
“Caleb had an incredible day,” Stoops said.
While Williams made several impressive plays, none was more memorable than his six-yard touchdown pass to Drake Stoops, Bob Stoops’ son, to give the Sooners a 13-point lead in the second quarter.
After the touchdown, the father and son were seen celebrating together on the sidelines.
“It was awesome,” Drake Stoops said. “It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity and getting to play one game [with] my dad, just one game out of my whole career, [it’s] definitely something I’ll remember forever and I’m sure he’ll cherish it, as well.”
Even as Oregon found a rhythm offensively, cutting the Sooners’ 27-point lead to 15 in the fourth quarter, the Sooners controlled the tempo with their running game. The Sooners finished with 318 rushing yards, led by Kennedy Brooks’ 142 yards and three touchdowns. Eric Gray chipped in with 82 yards on eight carries, including a game-high 48 yard run.
Brooks, who was named the Alamo Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Game, said it was a dream to play with Bob Stoops on the sidelines.
“Coach Stoops coming back for one more, it’s the dream,” Brooks said. “He recruited me. It’s been a dream. Honestly, one of the best things of my life. So I’m thankful for him.”
For Bob Stoops, it didn’t take long for the excitement to get to him.
“I love the beginning. You get addicted to the anxiety and the excitement of playing and not knowing what’s going to happen,” Bob Stoops said. “Coming out on the field and getting ready for it, I missed it. and then once you’re in it, you’re fighting your way through it and that was fun.
“And yeah, it is fun when you know it’s over. You can take your headset off and enjoy the moment you know.”
As Bob Stoops was handed the Alamo Bowl trophy, he invited new coach Brent Venables on stage to celebrate the moment with him. His return was only for one game, but his presence was key in stabilizing the program in recent weeks.
And he’s confident the win over Oregon will give Venables and the team momentum going forward.
“This game I really believe segue right into next year, that we aren’t going to miss a beat [and] this program is going to continue to move forward in a positive way,” Bob Stoops said.
“It will not be going anywhere.”