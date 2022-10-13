Here's a look at how the Oklahoma stacks up against Kansas in several key areas heading into Saturday's game at 11 a.m.
Rushing offense — Kansas
This has been the one area where the Sooners have been consistently good, ranking 22nd nationally in rushing yards per game. But the Jayhawks have been a little better. They rank 16th in rushing yards per game (215.2), and they’ve got three players who’ve done a lot of damage on the ground. Running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., along with quarterback Jalon Daniels, all have 250 rushing yards or more with yards per carry averages of 5.9 or better.
Passing offense — Oklahoma
This comes with a slight asterisk. One, it assumes that Dillon Gabriel will return from concussion protocol. Two, that Gabriel will play better than he did in the first half against TCU. Still, while he’s had some struggles, it’s hard to argue Gabriel’s production as a passer. He’s averaging 243 passing yards per game, has thrown 11 touchdowns and hasn’t recorded a turnover. Kansas’ quarterbacks, Daniels and Jason Bean, have been good, but both rank below Gabriel in terms of passing production.
Rushing defense — Kansas
The Sooners’ rushing defense has fallen off a cliff the past three weeks. They’ve surrendered 932 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and a 6.7 yards per carry average during that span, with all three numbers ranking at the bottom of the Big 12. The Jayhawks’ rushing defense has been above average, ranking 39th nationally in yards allowed per game (120.3) and only nine touchdowns on the ground.
Passing defense — Oklahoma
As bad as the Sooners’ secondary has been — and it’s been bad — the Jayhawks’ secondary has been worse. The Sooners rank 79th in passing yards allowed per game (235.5), while the Jayhawks rank 115th (275.5). However, this is likely a product of how much OU’s opponents have run the ball. Only Tulsa has defended more rushing attempts than the Sooners this season. But just like the Sooners, the Jayhawks are vulnerable through the air.
Special teams — Oklahoma
Outside of punting, the Sooners’ special teams haven’t been on the field too much the last two weeks. Still, it’s been a solid unit for the Sooners. Zach Schmit is 5-of-6 on field goals this season, while Michael Turk has continued to be a solid presence at the punter spot. The Jayhawks have struggled at times particularly with field goals, as Jacob Borcila is 3-of-6 on the year.
Intangibles — Kansas
The Sooners are reeling after losing three straight conference games, and they desperately need a win at home to salvage some momentum. But the stakes are higher for Kansas. The Jayhawks narrowly fell to TCU last week, their first loss of the season, but a surprise run at a Big 12 title is still in play. Plus, the Jayhawks are likely motivated to beat an OU team that has defeated them 17 straight times.
