Editor’s Note: This is the ninth installment in a series looking at Oklahoma’s schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The Transcript will rank all games by evaluating their significance, difficulty and entertainment value. This article previews Kansas State, which is ranked No. 4 in the series.
When it comes to dark horse candidates to win the Big 12, look no further than the team in Manhattan, Kansas.
Kansas state is the popular pick to shake things at the top with Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, and for good reason. They ended last season with an 8-5 record, including a 42-20 win over Florida in the Texas Bowl, and finished fifth in the Big 12 standings. It was a significant improvement for the Wildcats, who were projected to finish seventh in the preseason poll following a 4-6 campaign in 2020.
They posted a mediocre 4-5 record in conference play, but defeating the Wildcats wasn’t an easy task. Their biggest conference loss was a 31-20 defeat to Oklahoma State in Stillwater, and they nearly pulled off an upset of Oklahoma before narrowly losing 37-31.
The expectations are higher this season. The Wildcats landed at No. 5 in the preseason poll last month, but there’s plenty of evidence to suggest they’ll finish higher. Six KSU players were named to the conference preseason team, including Felix Anudlike-Uzomah as defensive player of the year, which led all Big 12 teams. They have 13 total returning starters from last year’s team.
The Wildcats have built a solid foundation and pose a significant challenge to Oklahoma to open conference play. Now, fourth-year coach Chris Klieman is focused on building consistency with his team.
“The thing that we need to be better at so that we can continue to push towards a Big 12 Championship, which is the ultimate goal, is to be more consistent week in and week out,” Klieman said during Big 12 Media Days last month. “Take the 2020 season out of it when nobody knew who was going to be in the lineup week to week — In 2019 and, more specifically, 2021, where we knew our roster better, [we weren’t] consistent enough in all three phases, offense, defense and [special] teams. And that's what we're trying to do, is be more consistent.”
Here’s an overview of the Wildcats this season and how they matchup against the Sooners:
Quick facts
• When and where: Saturday, Sept. 24 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kickoff time has not been set.
2021 stats
• Offense: 27.5 points scored per game (76th nationally)
• Defense: 21 points allowed per game (23rd nationally)
Overview
The Wildcats played in close, relatively low-scoring games last season, relying on their defense to win games. However, their offense should be better this season.
Adrian Martinez, the former Nebraska quarterback, transferred to Kansas State during the offseason and provides an immediate spark under center. He’s struggled at times with inconsistency, but his dual-threat ability should help unlock the Wildcats’ offense. Martinez threw for over 2,800 yards and ran for over 500 last season, totaling 27 touchdowns.
“He's a tremendously mature individual that brings out the best in everybody,” Klieman said. “That's what excites me about him.”
He’s got talent around him, too. Running back Deuce Vaughn returns to the fold after rushing for over 1,400 yards while catching 49 passes. Philip Brooks also returns at wide receivers after catching 43 passes for 543 yards.
After proving to be one of the more solid units in college football, the Wildcats’ defense could be even better last year. They return seven starters on that side of the ball, including Anudike-Uzomah, who recorded 11 sacks last season and is making an early case as one of the best defenders in the nation. They have two other defenders — linebacker Daniel Green and defensive back Julius Brents — that were named to the preseason team.
Summary
The Sooners struggled to put away Kansas State last season in Manhattan, though this time they’ll get the Wildcats at home. That helps, but the Wildcats will be motivated.
The Wildcats have one of the highest ceilings in the conference, though time will tell if they find that consistency they’re looking for. The Sooners should be the favorite, but it’s a tough game to open the conference slate in Brent Venables’ first year as head coach.
