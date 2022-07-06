If there was a sign the Sooners won’t be atop the Big 12 preseason rankings, it happened Wednesday.
The conference announced its All-Big 12 preseason rankings, with only one Sooner making the cut. That’d be Michael Turk, who landed the punter spot on the defensive team.
The only other Sooner on the list is Dillon Gabriel, who was named the Newcomer of the Year. It’s a big departure from last year, when the Sooners had nine players on the preseason team.
The lack of OU players doesn’t come as a big shock. Eight of the nine Sooners that were named to last year’s postseason All-Big 12 team departed the team during the offseason.
OU coach Brent Venables responded to the announcement on Twitter.
TEAM 128…⏳You will get what you EARN💯#DirtyHardWorkInTheDARK pic.twitter.com/mfR1L5ZeUM— Brent Venables (@CoachVenables) July 6, 2022
"Team 128... You will get what you EARN (sic) #DirtyHardWorkInTheDark," Venables tweeted, referring to this year's team marking the 128th Sooner football season.
Kansas State finished with the most selections (6). Iowa State and Baylor — expected to be No. 1 in Thursday’s preseason rankings after winning the conference last year — both finished with 5. Texas and Oklahoma State each had three selections.
Turk finished as an All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021 after averaging 51.2 yards on 35 punts. He recorded 20 punts of 50 yards or longer, including eight that went at least 60 yards. The former Arizona State transfer holds five of the top 14 single-game punting averages in Oklahoma history.
Gabriel is preparing for his first Big 12 season after transferring to OU from Central Florida during the offseason. The redshirt junior recorded 8,037 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 25 career starts at UCF while completing 60.7% of his passes. He also has 372 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
The Big 12 preseason rankings will be announced at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Gabriel to attend Big 12 Media Days
In recent years, the Oklahoma player representation at Big 12 Media Days hasn’t typically included a quarterback.
That will change next week in Arlington, Texas.
The Sooners are bringing Gabriel to the annual conference media event, the Big 12 announced Wednesday. Gabriel will be the first quarterback the Sooners have brought to Big 12 Media Days since Baker Mayfield’s senior year in 2017.
Along with Gabriel, the Sooners are bringing receiver Marvin Mims, cornerback Woodi Washington, defensive end Ethan Downs and head coach Brent Venables.
All 10 conference schools are bringing 3-4 players along with their head coach to the event, which is slated for July 13-14 at AT&T Stadium.
Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Kansas State and Oklahoma State take the stage on Wednesday. Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech are scheduled for Thursday.
Former OU coach Lincoln Riley hesitated to bring quarterbacks after Mayfield’s departure. The Sooners hadn’t named a starting quarterback prior to the event before 2021. Spencer Rattler, a redshirt sophomore, didn’t attend last year’s event since he wasn’t an upperclassmen, a long-standing Riley rule.
Former Sooners Jeremiah Hall and Nik Bonitto attended with Riley last season.
There’s no quarterback competition heading into the 2022-2023 season for the Sooners. After Rattler and Caleb Williams transferred from the program at the end of last season, Gabriel was named the starter quickly after he arrived from Central Florida back in January and took most of the starting reps during spring practices.
Gabriel’s arrival in Arlington further signals the Sooners’ commitment to him as the leader.