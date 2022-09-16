Rushing offense — Nebraska
Both teams are about even here, but the Cornhuskers get the nod. They’re 35th nationally in rushing yards per game (203.7), while Oklahoma is right behind them at 42nd (196.5). The Sooners are actually slightly better in yards per carry (5.31) than Nebraska (5.13). The Cornhuskers have played one more game than the Sooners, but they hold an 11-5 advantage in rushing touchdowns.
The Sooners could certainly have the more productive day on the ground, but the Cornhuskers’ rushing offense has been slightly better so far this season.
Passing offense — Oklahoma
The offensive numbers haven’t necessarily jumped off the page for the Sooners, but Dillon Gabriel has been incredibly solid through two games. He’s completed nearly 71 percent of his passes while throwing five touchdowns and zero interceptions. Receiver Marvin Mims has established himself early as one of the top pass catchers in the country.
The Nebraska pass offense has struggled, as Casey Thompson has thrown four passes and three interceptions.
Rushing defense — Oklahoma
Kent State’s 164 yards rushing against the Sooners last week doesn’t look great on paper. But it took them 52 carries to get there, as the OU defense held the Golden Flashes to 3.1 yards per carry. Through two games, the Sooners are 34th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game (96), though Nebraska’s offense will be a significant step up in competition.
The Cornhuskers have struggled mightily against the run, ranking 116th nationally in yards allowed per game (207.3).
Passing defense — Oklahoma
Neither team has been great in this department, but Nebraska’s secondary has been one of the worst in the country early this season. They rank 113th in passing yards allowed per game (287.4), and opposing teams have attacked them relentlessly through the air.
The Sooners rank 60th nationally in yards allowed per game (209.5) but have done a good job of limiting big plays. They’ve also yet to surrender a passing touchdown.
Special teams — Oklahoma
The Sooners’ special teams haven’t made any game-changing plays yet this season, but they haven’t made mistakes, either. Field goal kicker Zack Schmidt is 2-for-2 on the season, punter Mcihael Turk is averaging nearly 41 yards per punt, and Mims had a 41-yard punt return against Kent State, OU’s longest in three years.
Nebraska has made just 1-of-5 field goals so far this season, which has played a big role in both of their early-season losses.
Intangibles — Oklahoma
Nebraska has plenty of motivation for this game. The Sooners represent a chance for the Cornhuskers to fight through their issues and beat a former rival at home.
But the Sooners have much more on the line. A win against their storied rival would be huge, and a loss against Nebraska would be a tough blow to their hopes of competing for more than a Big 12 championship. There shouldn’t be any reason why the Sooners lack motivation to win in Lincoln.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.