The Big 12 named its conference honors on Thursday, with nine Sooners landing on the first and second teams.
OU Jeremiah Hall was the lone Sooner to be named to the All-Big 12 First Team on offense, marking the second straight season he's received first-team honors. Hall had a career year as a receiver this season, catching 30 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns.
OU punter Michael Turk was named to the All-Big 12 first team on defense in his first season with the Sooners. Turk averaged 51.3 yards per punt this season, and 19 of his 33 punts went farther than 50 yards.
The Sooners had five players make the All-Big 12 second team on defense, including Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Brian Asamoah, Nik Bonitto and Delarrin-Turner Yell.
Bonitto led the team with 15 tackles for loss and also recorded seven sacks. Thomas recorded eight sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Turner-Yell led the team with three interceptions.
Offensive lineman Marquis Hayes and kicker Gabe Brkic made the second team on offense.
Iowa State led the Big 12 with five players named to the first team.