FORT WORTH, Texas — The injuries kept piling up for Oklahoma.
Unfortunately, the most significant injury came late in Saturday’s game.
Sooner defensive back Damond Harmond stayed on the ground following a tackle on TCU’s Emani Bailey midway through the fourth quarter. The sophomore was immediately treated by multiple trainers as his teammates took a knee nearby.
Harmond was down for several minutes but was eventually placed on a stretcher and carted off the field.
“He’s had a history of some back issues, and the surgeon that was there felt like his neck was stable and OK,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “... He’ll be under evaluation and we'll see what that looks like.”
Big 12 Today host Gabe Ikard reported that Harmon was taken to a nearby hospital after leaving the field. Venables said Harmon will undergo an MRI to determine the severity of his injury.
It was an unfortunate punctuation mark on a day where the Sooners lost 55-24 and struggled to stay healthy.
The Sooners, who were already missing Marcus Major, Marcus Strippling, R Mason Thomas and J.J. Hester prior to the game, took a big hit when quarterback Dillon Gabriel was injured during the second quarter. He attempted to slide after scrambling for a first down but was hit late by TCU’s Jamoi Hodge, who led with the crown of his helmet.
Hodge was called for unnecessary roughness and targeting and was ejected upon review of the play.
Gabriel stayed down on the field for a couple of minutes and was helped by trainers until he was able to walk off under his own power. Gabriel was taken to the medical tent on the OU sidelines before eventually walking to the locker room. He didn’t return to the game.
Venables said Gabriel is currently in concussion protocol.
“Regardless of whatever position you play, fan or player at all, you should see that as a cheap shot,” OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu said. “He got him as he was clearly down and sliding as a quarterback. In this day and age, you understand how protected quarterbacks are. Taking that shot was a cheap shot in my eyes, but we’ll keep going.”
Davis Beville replaced Gabriel at quarterback the rest of the way, completing 7-of-16 passing attempts for 50 yards.
Eric Gray, Wanya Morris, Anton Harris, Theo Wease, Andrew Raym, Billy Bowman and Marvin Mims also received treatment for injuries during the game.
Career day for Jovantae Barnes: Not much went right for the Sooners’ offense most of the day. One bright spot, however, was Barnes’ performance.
With Major out, the freshman running back received the back=up running back reps behind Eric Gray. Barnes made the most of his opportunities, finishing with 18 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns, his first collegiate scores.
“Jovantae did a good job,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “He had his first 100-yard game. He took care of the football. He had some explosive runs. I’m proud of him and how he played. He’ll continue to get better and create a role for himself.”
Mims goes quiet: The Sooner quarterbacks struggled to find the team's leading receiver, who finished with four catches for 41 yards.
It's the first game this season that Mims has failed to record 66 yards or more.
Winning streak ends: Entering Saturday’s game, the Sooners had won eight straight games against TCU. They now hold a 10-2 advantage over TCU since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012.
TCU’s 31-point win is their biggest margin of victory over the Sooners in program history.
Up next: The Sooners travel to take on Texas in Dallas at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.