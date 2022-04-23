When it came to the crowd for Saturday’s spring game, Dillon Gabriel wasn’t sure what to expect.
The Oklahoma players and coaches had been spreading the message to “pack the Palace” for weeks leading up to the game. But the quarterback wasn’t expecting Owen Field to be nearly full.
“I was notified that the lower bowl would be packed, and I was going to be surprised for that,” Gabriel said after the game. “But the moment I saw them open up the top and that whole stadium [was] packed, [it was] just like a game day, man.
“It’s just a great feeling to know Sooner Nation’s got our back. Like everyone says, there’s only one Oklahoma.”
Fans showed up to Owen Field early in anticipation Brent Venables' debut as the Sooners' new head coach. And at halftime, Venables announced the number of fans in attendance for the red team’s 21-17 win over the white team.
75,360.
“You can’t fabricate family. This is what family looks like,” Venables told the fans. “This is how we go from good to great…. This is what it’s supposed to look like in the Palace.”
But it wasn’t just the fans that came out. Dozens of former OU players and coaches came to support the spring game, and before it started, Venables invited the alumni onto the field for a picture.
“I think it just shows how much love they have for this university and their experience here,” Gabriel said. “They’re all greats, but regardless of that, every guy comes back. Not just guys in the NFL [that] have done, obviously, some great things. Even those guys who have played here and didn’t make it to the NFL, they really love this university and all it’s done for them.
“They all come back, and it’s a great feeling, to know how much they love this place and the experience we’ll have.”
• New guys impress: The most explosive play of the spring game involved true freshman receiver Jayden Gibson.
With the white team pinned inside the five-yard line, Gibson got a step on his defender and caught the pass from Micah Bowens around the 35-yard line. He took it the rest of the way, running 65 yards for a 95-yard score.
Gibson led both teams in receiving yards with 113 on three catches.
Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes made an impact, recording a game-high 60 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. JUCO running back Tawee Walker also impressed, posting 52 rushing yards and a touchdown to go with two catches and 31 receiving yards.
• Injury report: Cornerback Woodi Washington went down with an apparent left shoulder injury early in the third quarter and didn’t return.
Defensive lineman Isaiah Coe appeared to suffer an injury early but eventually returned to the game.
Other players who missed the spring game included Marcus Major, DJ Graham, Jackson Sumlin, Brynden Walker, Nic Anderson and Jaden Knowles.