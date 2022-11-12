MORGANTOWN, W.Va — After West Virginia scored quickly to end the first half, Casey Legg lined up to attempt the extra point.
The snap was bobbled and dropped by the holder, forcing Legg to pick up the ball. Robert Spears-Jennings then hit Legg and forced a fumble, which was recovered by OU’s Billy Bowman. The defensive back returned it to give the Sooners an extra two points and a 12-6 lead going into halftime.
While the huge play helped increase the Sooners’ lead from three to six, West Virginia won the special teams battle the rest of the way.
There were several moments on special teams that helped give them momentum. In the first half, WVU receiver Sam James returned an OU kickoff for 42 yards, which helped set up Garret Greene’s five-yard touchdown before halftime.
In the third quarter, the Mountaineers faked a punt on fourth-and-4 and James converted with a five-yard run. Greene eventually capped off the drive early in the fourth quarter to tie the game.
Of course, it was Legg’s 25-yard field goal that sealed the win for the Mountaineers, his only attempt of the game. OU kicker Zach Schmit missed two of his three attempts.
The heavy rains in Morgantown seemed to have an effect in every facet of the game, but West Virginia’s special teams made a huge difference in their 23-20 win Saturday.
“Today, obviously, it bit us,” OU coach Brent Venables said about the Sooners’ special teams. “We've been outstanding there really most of the year.”
• Danny Stutsman makes an impact: The OU linebacker recorded his second interception in three weeks when he picked off J.T. Daniels’ pass in the first quarter.
Stutsman finished the game with a team-high 14 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks.
• Controversial call: C.J. Couldon appeared to intercept Garrett Greene’s pass in the end zone early in the fourth quarter and was hit hard by James as he attempted to kneel down for a touchback.
The replay showed Couldon’s knee hit the ground just as he was tackled.
Two penalties were initially called on the play — one on OU’s Gracen Halton for offsides, and one on Jones for unnecessary roughness. However, the penalty on Jones was picked up.
Venables didn’t go into detail regarding the explanation from officials on why the foul was rescinded.
“I don't want to say exactly what they [said], but I don't necessarily agree with it,” Venables said.
• Injuries: OU defensive back Justin Broiles went down with an apparent leg injury in the second quarter.
Broiles was carried off the field by trainers and didn’t return.
Starting center Andrew Raym went out with an injury in the third quarter and was replaced by Robert Congel. He didn’t return.
Venables didn’t have immediate updates for either player.
Running back Jovantae Barnes returned after a two-game absence, carrying the ball five times for 22 yards.
Defensive backs Jaden Davis and Key Lawrence didn’t suit up.
• Up next: Oklahoma returns home to play Oklahoma State next Saturday.
