Dillon Gabriel didn’t play in Oklahoma’s 49-0 loss to Texas last Saturday due to concussion protocol.
The starting quarterback participated in warm ups while wearing a full uniform, but he was ultimately declared out for the Sooners.
One big question for the Sooners’ offense heading into this weekend’s pivotal game against Kansas is Gabriel’s availability. OU coach Brent Venables is confident Gabriel could return.
“If he continues to stay out of harm’s way in regards to that protocol, I would expect him to play,” Venables said during his Tuesday press conference.
That’s sure to be good news for both Gabriel and Sooner fans.
Gabriel entered concussion protocol after being hit by TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge on Oct. 1. The first few days included a lot of rest for Gabriel as he tried to work his way onto the field.
He took practice reps with the offensive starters prior to the Texas game before watching the whole thing from the sidelines. For Gabriel, it was tough to not be on the field as the offense struggled.
“Obviously I wanted to be out there and be there for my guys because we put in all this work together,” Gabriel said. “It was tough. Tough to watch. Tough because I’m a part of it. I’m on this team. Feel for them just because I know how hard everyone works. So it wasn’t easy. Something that’s really tough for sure.”
Gabriel’s not out of the woods just yet, though he did practice Monday. Now the goal is to continue progressing through the week for him to be cleared by Thursday.
He’s confident the Sooners (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) can get back on track this Saturday against Kansas.
“Just got to keep putting your right foot in front of the other and keep walking and keep striving to get better every single week and every single day,” Gabriel said. “It is tough. It’s uncharted territory for a lot of the guys and something we got to just continue to strive through and be great and find ways to be better because the margin of error is really slim. And we're really close. But [we’ve] just got to continue to strive to get better every single day and find a way.”
• Coaches decision: Theo Wease didn’t play a snap against Texas despite being available.
Venables said Wease didn’t play because of a “decision by the coaches based on how the week went.”
Wease has caught 11 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns this season.
• Injury update: OU linebacker Shane Whitter is out for the season due to shoulder surgery, Venables announced Tuesday.
247Sport’s Parker Thune initially reported Whitter’s injury prior to the Texas game.
• Up next: The Sooners take on Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
