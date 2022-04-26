Another Sooner player is likely headed elsewhere.
Jackson entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal Monday, just two days following the Sooners’ spring game.
The redshirt freshman appeared in two games last season for the Sooners, catching five passes for 45 yards.
Jackson landed at OU as a four-star recruit in the 2021 class. He was ranked the No.59 overall player in the class by 247Sports and No.122 by ESPN.
Jackson participated in the Sooners’ spring practices and played in the spring game last Saturday, catching three passes for 21 yards on five targets.