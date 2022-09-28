After falling to Kansas State at home, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Oklahoma.
The Sooners (3-1, 1-1 Big 12) travel to TCU (3-0, 0-0) to face one of the most high-powered offenses in college football at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Sooners are favored to win, but the Horned Frogs present a tough road test.
OU coach Brent Venables and his team need a win to stay viable in the Big 12 standings. Here’s four things to watch from the Sooners when they take the field:
1. First-quarter offense, defense
The Sooners have struggled to score early in games.
Against Kent State, the Sooners’ offense didn’t score until their fifth possession. Against Nebraska, they were forced to punt on two of its first three drives. Against Kansas State, the Sooners trailed 14-0 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Sooners’ offense has gained just two first downs and scored zero points on their opening drives since the season opener against UTEP.
They were able to overcome the slow start against Nebraska, but they never overcame their early deficit to Kansas State. Getting off to a better start was an emphasis in practice this week.
“I think it's all mentality,” OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “It's all approach. I think a big thing is just moving the chains that first series. Make sure the drive continues to last. I think when you move the chains you create rhythm, create momentum to continue on and let big plays continue to happen."
They’ll need to find a rhythm early on both sides of the ball against TCU.
2. Time of possession
The OU offense simply hasn’t had the ball much.
Through four games, the Sooners rank 130th nationally in time of possession, as they’ve had the ball just under 25 minutes per game. Some of that is due to speed of the Sooners’ offense — only one of the Sooners’ four touchdown drives against Kansas State took longer than 1:23 of game time — but that quick tempo can backfire when the Sooners struggle to move the chains.
Part of that issue is a lack of success on third downs. They converted just 4-of-13 attempts against Kansas State, and they rank 60th nationally in third-down conversion rate (40.8 percent).
Kansas State held the ball for over 35 minutes and made the Sooners pay. They’ll need to hold onto the ball a little longer against the Horned Frogs.
3. Getting pressure on Max Duggan
The Sooners could not get pressure on Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez, recording zero sacks. They added just four tackles for loss.
Duggan is more of a pocket passer than Martinez but has shown the ability to make plays on the ground. He leads the country in passer rating and ranks third in completion percentage.
If the Sooners want to play better defensively, it’ll start with making Duggan more uncomfortable than they did against Martinez.
“It’s a great opportunity,” OU defensive end Ethan Downs said. “It’s a great challenge. We didn’t deal with it so well last week. This week we have another chance, with a more mobile quarterback. Let’s go. Bigger challenge than last week. Let’s test ourselves and see what we’re made of.”
4. Penalties
It’s an issue that’s hurt the Sooners all season.
They rank 98th nationally in penalties per game (7.25) and 78th in penalty yards per game (59). The Sooners committed a season-high 11 penalties for 87 yards against Kansas State. Several of those penalties cost the Sooners’ offense momentum, particularly in the second half.
TCU has had its own issues with penalties, ranking 76th nationally with just under seven penalties per game.
If the Sooners can clean up the issues from last week, it’ll bode well for them against the Horned Frogs.
