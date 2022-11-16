If things were better on the field for Oklahoma, a lot of the discussion would likely surround Brent Venables’ first Bedlam appearance as a head coach.
But the Sooners’ current situation is a little more urgent than that.
After last week’s tough loss to West Virginia, 23-20, the Sooners sit at 5-5 and still one win away from bowl eligibility. They have two more chances to do it — this Saturday against Oklahoma State, and Nov. 26 at Texas Tech.
Missing the postseason would bring uncharted waters for the Sooners. They’ve made a bowl game each of the past 23 years, the second longest streak in college football behind Georgia. The last season without a bowl game appearance came in 1998, the year before Bob Stoops was hired.
But the importance goes beyond that. Clinching a postseason berth would also provide the Sooners with 15 additional days of practice, giving them additional opportunities to work with players on the field.
“It’s incredibly important,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “It’s incredibly important we go 1-0 this week… the importance of playing in a bowl game, there are a lot of things that go into that. But with a first-year staff, obviously, I think the biggest thing is more time with our guys. That’s the first thing that comes to mind. Again, we have to find a way to get it done on Saturday.”
The benefits extend off the field, too. Bowl practices would also help current players be further integrated into Venables’ culture.
“You spend your first several practices just working fundamentals and then the good-on-good work that you do, you're using primarily your young players and even taking time to scrimmage those guys and continuing to give them game-type reps,” Venables said. “That's the biggest part of it and continuing to be around your players and continuing to nurture relationships, things of that nature. Keeping them busy, right?
“When your kids come home from school, you want them to stay busy, right? So you give them a list of chores or sign them up for activities and things like that because it's good for them. Same thing [here], just continuing to provide structure, accountability, an environment where they can continue to grow and get better.”
Securing bowl eligibility would also help the Sooners find some needed momentum heading into the offseason.
It’s not going to be easy, though. But that goal would become reality with a win against their in-state rival.
Despite the Sooners heading into their Bedlam matchup with Oklahoma State as a seven-point betting favorite, the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) have had good moments this season. They defeated Texas and Baylor — both teams beat the Sooners — and quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to play after dealing with an injury that held him out of the Cowboys’ loss to Kansas earlier this month.
While the Sooners remain hopeful for the postseason, the focus remains first on beating the Cowboys.
“We do have to finish strong, but we've got this week with Bedlam and everything that's associated with that,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “That's the focus, playing well enough to win this game and playing our best to win this game.”
