The Oklahoma defense had its best performance in recent weeks against Texas Tech last Saturday.
The Sooners held the Red Raiders to just seven points in the first half en route to a 52-21 win. The defense nearly held them to a season-low 14 points until the Red Raiders scored a touchdown in garbage time with three minutes left in the game.
It was an all-around better performance from the Sooners, particularly from their defensive line. The Red Raiders were held to 104 rushing yards on 32 attempts and also came up with seven tackles for loss.
It was the kind of performance the Sooners’ defense had earlier in the season.
“We always take it game by game but... it's 'Championship November' and the whole team knows that,” OU defensive back D.J. Graham said Wednesday. “The whole staff knows that. Everybody knows that. And, you know, even coming in, it's preached that the second half of the season, that's our season. That's our time to shine and that's when we really make our strides and we become more tight knit and we become pretty much a completely different team.”
It was a better performance from the secondary, too. The secondary came away with two interceptions, nearly matching its season total (3) coming into the game.
That’s been the primary issue for OU this season. Currently, the Sooners are 114th in passing yards allowed per game (272), and opposing quarterbacks have posted an average passing efficiency of 151.99 against the Sooners, which ranks 112th nationally.
Despite struggling in the secondary, Graham said the team has remained confident that it can be better.
“It's because we know our ability collectively as a unit,” Graham said. “... The season's not over and we're still gonna get better. But we're putting our last performances in the past. … We still have opportunities to show we can really do. Really, our [defensive back] room [is] still talented.
“Like I keep saying, we'll be fine.”
There’s a reason the Sooners remain confident now.
The team is more healthy now than it has been since early in the season. Graham, Delarrin Turner-Yell and Jalen Redmond returned from injuries against the Red Raiders, a key reason why the Sooners’ defense was better against Texas Tech.
Redmond sustained a knee injury against Nebraska back in September and missed five full games before returning last weekend.
“Right now, I’m feeling good,” Redmond said. “It was good being back out there with the guys. ... I’ve been through a lot and a lot of injuries and stuff. I try to not let that affect me or my mental state. Other than that, I’m just happy to be back out there.”
Getting healthy couldn’t have come at a better time for the Sooners.
OU’s last stretch of games will see the defense taking on formidable opposing offenses. Baylor, the Sooners’ next opponent, is 17th nationally in total yards per game with 466.
After the Texas Tech game, Riley pointed towards the complete performance from the offense and defense that helped the Sooners win. And the defense will need to sustain the momentum from that win as it heads into the home stretch of the season.
"It was huge because we needed that type of energy going into the bye week,” OU safety Delarrin Turner-Yell said. “Every day that we take the practice field, we can just continue to elevate our game and continue to make that energy much higher so whenever we take the field again it's not something that we have to start over.
“We've been doing it throughout the bye week. Next week we're going to continue to do it when we prepare for Baylor and things like that. Whenever the game comes, it'll be much easier for us to get the job done."