Brent Venables isn’t typically one to be completely satisfied with his team’s performance.
However, with several statistical categories showing that Oklahoma’s defense has been one of the best in the country so far this season, Venables had to give his players credit.
Though, he emphasized that there’s still improvement to be made.
“I can promise you we're not beating our chest,” the Oklahoma head coach said Tuesday. “I don't want to ever downplay improvement and success. I want to recognize our guys. This is a game of performance. When they perform well, I tell them. When they don't, we'll tell them and hold them accountable to that as well.
“Through two games, pretty good production. It's more about us. We're leaving a lot of meat on the bone, in my opinion. There's a lot more to be had and needs to be had.”
While there’s improvement to be made, there’s a few positive things Venables and the defense can build on.
The Sooners have surrendered just 16 points through their first two games — only three points have come in the second half — and their eight points per game average ranks 10th in the country and first in the Big 12. The Sooners are 19th nationally in rushing yards per carry (2.31).
A big part of that success has been the work of the defensive front. The Sooners are second nationally in total tackles for loss (23) and tied for third in total sacks (9).
It’s been a team effort, too. Six different players have recorded a sack, while 14 players have recorded a tackle for loss. Junior defensive end Reggie Grimes leads the team in both categories with five TFLs and four sacks.
“I thought they did a good job being disruptive,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “I think we had 14 tackles for loss and three sacks [against Kent State] and those are good numbers. And at the same time [we] understand that there’s a lot of room for improvement across the board. But I was pleased with how they played and again just ready to go back to work and get ready this week.”
The secondary has struggled at times, ranking 60th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (209.5). But they’ve been successful at limiting big plays and being aggressive with turnovers. The secondary has recorded all three of the team's turnovers, with defensive backs Billy Bowman and Jaden Davis combining to force and recover a fumble in the second half against Kent State.
Bowman is also second on the team in tackles (20) behind linebacker Danny Stutsman (21).
“What I've liked is that whether it's sacks or [any] disruption that we've had, it's because… we've really complimented each other in the back end and the front end where the quarterback has to hold the ball a little bit longer,” Venables said. “Creating belief and buy-in is incredibly important. The faster you get that, the quicker you're going to have better results. That's where we're at.”
This weekend, however, poses a much bigger test for the OU defense. The Sooners travel for their first road game to take on Nebraska Saturday, their first Power 5 opponent and a team that’s averaged 36 points per game this season.
They’ll face a familiar face in Casey Thompson, who threw five touchdowns against the Sooners last season as the starting quarterback at Texas. Thompson, an Oklahoma native, has thrown for 866 yards and four touchdowns while adding four touchdowns on the ground.
But the Sooners’ defense sees the Nebraska game as another chance to continue improving.
“Coach Venables tells us every week that strip it down and start over from scratch,” OU defensive tackle Isaiah Coe said. “This is a new week so we have to earn everything that we want if we want to win on Saturday. Just having that pride and having that conviction that we have to earn it on the practice field before going out on Saturday, we’re feeling good knowing that we put the work in and that success can come.”
