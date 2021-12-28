SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Despite the weeks of upheaval and speculation entering today’s bowl game, Bob Stoops took the stage at Tuesday’s press conference with a simple message for his team.
“Just represent each other the right way,” Stoops said. “You're playing for that logo, that helmet, that program. There's a big history there.”
That’s been the focus for the Sooners this week entering their last game of the season Wednesday against Oregon.
That’s been the message, in part, because of all the changes to the team since last month. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch won’t be on the sidelines as head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively. Cale Gundy and Brian Odom will make their play calling debuts against the Ducks. Several assistant coaches, including Odom, will be leaving the program after the game.
One thing that has helped maintain focus? Having Stoops as the interim coach, leading the team as they’ve recovered from the changes.
Stoops, who will make his one-time return to college football since retiring in 2017, said he’s been impressed with the last few days of preparation heading into the bowl game.
“It’s been great. The best part of it for me is you don't know coming in, being somewhat disconnected, how they're going to accept you,” Stoops said. “They've just been awesome. The players, I could not ask for more in how they've been respectful and appreciative. They've worked hard.
“It's been smooth. The assistant coaches, again, have done an awesome job. They deserve the credit. They've done the heavy work. And the players have responded to them and have been great to me.”
The Sooners (10-2) would clinch their 16th 11-win season since 2000 with a win. Of course, Oregon may have something to say about that.
The Ducks finished the regular season with a 10-3 record, including a win over Ohio State back in September, with two of those losses coming against Utah in the final three weeks of the season.
But the Sooners will be facing a depleted Oregon roster. Ducks’ interim coach Bryan McClendon didn’t specify how many players will be out, but did mention that several players will be out with injuries. Multiple reports from Oregon beat reporters indicate that the Ducks will be short handed.
The Sooners won’t have a full team, either. Offensively, the Sooners lost Spencer Rattler, Austin Stogner and Jadon Haselwood to the transfer portal earlier this month. But several of the key players will suit up, including quarterback Caleb Williams, running back Kennedy Brooks and receiver Marvin Mims.
The main challenge will be on the defensive side of the ball, as Nik Bonitto, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey and Brian Asamoah opted out of the bowl game earlier this month to prepare for the NFL draft.
Stoops said their absences will give younger players more playing time, including Reggie Grimes, who has taken on more of a leadership role in recent weeks.
“This whole transition has been kind of smooth,” Grimes said Monday. “I think guys have taken to me. … We all have one common goal, and that's to win, wanting to make plays, to be the guys that we came here to be.
“I think it's been great. It's been an easy transition. We're having fun.”
While it’s been a tough few weeks, the Sooners have remained positive. Senior H-back Jeremiah Hall, who will play his final OU game against the Ducks, said the team has remained focus on ending the season with a win.
“When we have as much going on around the program as we've had in years with Lincoln leaving and everything, once we've settled down, identified our target, our opponent, being Oregon, and just returned back to football, [it’s] been fun,” Hall said. “School is out. We're not really worried about that. No stress, just playing ball, and it's been fun.
"Between that and having to come together on the field, like I said, it just makes us stronger, and so I'm hoping that through everything that we've faced here recently that we can go out on this game and have one last hoorah together and go out with a bang."
And of course, a win would give Stoops another career victory. But he’s more concerned with his team playing up to its standards.
“Anytime we take the field, we want to represent it the right way by the way we play, the manner in which we play, the toughness, the energy, how hard we play,” Stoops said. “Those things don't change. Even though they've been through, just as Oregon has, a little bit of upheaval in the last few weeks, the bottom line is we're getting ready to play.
“If we're going to play, we need to play the right way.”