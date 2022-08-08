There's certainly preseason buzz surrounding Oklahoma this season.
The Sooners landed at No. 9 in the annual USA Today Coaches Poll, the outlet announced Monday. That's just six spots behind where the Sooners landed last season.
Alabama, the defending national champions, took the top spot. Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame round out the top five, respectively.
The Sooners are the highest-ranked Big 12 team in the poll. Baylor landed at No. 10, Oklahoma State came in at No. 11 and Texas finished at No. 18 to round out the Big 12. The Longhorns also received a first-place vote.
The Sooners open the season at home against UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3.
