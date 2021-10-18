The Sooners' 2022 class is growing.
Four-star athlete Gentry Williams announced his commitment to the Sooners on CBSSportsHQ on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound player from Tulsa announced his commitment over Florida, Missouri and USC.
Williams was recruited by the Sooners as a cornerback, and he adds to OU's 2022 class that features four other defensive recruits that rank inside the ESPN 300.
"This decision was not easy, but after much reflection and prayers, I've decided to stay home and represent SOONER NATION (sic)," Williams said in a tweet after announcing his commitment.
Williams' commitment also pushes the Sooners' 2022 class to No. 7 nationally, per 247Sports.