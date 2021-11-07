Oklahoma’s passing offense the last two seasons has operated a little differently than in previous years.
The first few years under Lincoln Riley, the Sooners had clear-cut No. 1 receivers who stood out among the rest. In 2015, Sterling Shephard caught 40 more passes than any other receiver. The following season, Dede Westbrook caught 43 more than Joe Mixon, the Sooners second-leading receiver.
In 2018, Marquise Brown and Ceedee Lamb recorded 75 and 65 receptions, respectively, with nobody else catching more than 26 passes. Lamb caught 19 more passes than any other receiver in 2019 and finished with 62
But last season, the Sooners got by with a committee-approach, and that’s continued this season.
Nine different receivers have recorded at least 10 catches this season, and five receivers have caught 22 or more passes. No receiver is responsible for more than 15 percent of total catches this season.
With the Sooners heading into the last stretch of the season, here’s a look at the receivers that make up OU’s committee of pass catchers.
Jadon Haselwood
It’s been the type of season OU was hoping for when Haselwood committed in 2019.
Haselwood leads the Sooners’ receivers in receptions (33) and touchdowns (6). He had a career game last month against TCU when he snagged six catches for 56 yards and three scores.
Despite leading the team in receptions, he’s third on the team in receiving yards with 316. He’s been more effective in short-yardage situations, averaging 9.3 yards per reception.
Haselwood has been a reliable option for the Sooners all season and continued producing even as the Sooners changed quarterbacks from Spencer Rattler to Caleb Williams.
Last month, Haselwood said he learned a lot playing with Lamb and has continued to watch his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys.
“(Lamb) inspired me when he was in the room just making plays,” Lamb said. “So he’s more of an inspiration now, now he’s in the league, and he’s actually ballin’. So that’s definitely more inspiration to me.”
Mario Williams
It’s been a terrific season for the freshman receiver.
Despite missing the Sooners’ game against Kansas with an injury, Williams is second on the team in receptions (29) and yards (319) while adding three touchdowns.
Early in the season, Williams found success in short-yardage situations. But he showed more downfield versatility against Texas Tech last week, finishing with five catches for 100 yards and a score. His 36-yard reception in the second-quarter helped set up a touchdown that put the Sooners up 21-7.
He’s been consistent all season, catching three or more passes in seven of eight games he’s played.
For Riley, Williams’ ability to play well last week coming off an injury stood out the most.
“It was important for us,” Riley said Tuesday. “To have him back was big with a couple guys obviously still out. It was good to see. What that does is we tell all our guys that [it] builds confidence as a coach.Next time a guy gets nicked up, you can count on him to get back in the fold and be ready to play at a high level as soon as possible. He did a really good job of handling it.”
Marvin Mims
Mims tied with Theo Wease for the team lead in receptions last season with 37, and he’s continued to make big plays this season.
He’s third on the team this season in receptions (26) but leads the receivers in receiving yards (605) by a wide margin. He’s tied with Jeremiah Hall for second in touchdowns (4).
He’s been the team’s biggest downfield threat. He’s had three games of 117 receiving yards or more, and last week against Texas Tech he turned four catches into 135 yards and two touchdowns.
He’s on pace to finish with fewer catches than last season, but he’s made up for it with explosive plays.
Mike Woods
The transfer receiver from Arkansas has missed the previous two games with an injury.
However, he’s still fourth on the team in receptions (25) and is second in average yards per game (41). He’s caught two touchdowns this season.
His last performance against TCU, he finished with three catches for 75 yards.
Before the Texas Tech game, Riley said Woods is progressing well and he’s confident Woods will return from injury soon.