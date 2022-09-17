Oklahoma came up big on both sides of the ball, scoring 42-unanswered points to knock off Nebraska on the road Saturday, 49-14.
The Cornhuskers forced a punt and drove right down the field in six plays on their opening possession to take an early 7-0 lead. The Sooners’ offense faced a third-and-seven on their second drive of the game and called quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s number.
Gabriel faked the quarterback draw and found a hole up the middle before showing off his speed in making it to the sideline. Gabriel narrowly avoided one tackler and kept both feet in bounds before cutting back up field for a 61-yard touchdown run.
Oklahoma would go on to score touchdowns on three of their next four possessions, while forcing the Cornhuskers into four-straight punts. By halftime, the held a 35-7 lead and had gained 355 yards of total offense.
Eric Gray carried the ball 11 times in the game for 113 yards and scored on a 16-yard run late in the second quarter. The Sooners established the running game early and often, with 54 of their 84 plays coming on the ground.
Oklahoma finished with 312 yards rushing and three rushing touchdowns.
Defensively, the Sooners came away with a fumble recovery and had an interception by Key Lawrence early in the fourth quarter. The Sooners had nine tackles for loss and four sacks on the day.
Nebraska finished with 327 yards of total offense and didn’t score its second touchdown until there were three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
