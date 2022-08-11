This is the second installment in a series focused on potential impact players for the Sooners in 2023. This installment focuses on senior running back Eric Gray.
Fall camp is the biggest opportunity for players to battle it out for starting positions, and Oklahoma is no exception.
But Sooner offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby made it clear that won’t be the case with the starting running back spot. That belongs to Eric Gray, who came in as the projected No. 1 running back during spring practices and has continued to solidify his spot.
“The [running back] room is going to start with [Gray],” Lebby said last week. “Eric has done an unbelievable job… The guy’s a pro. Everything he does is in a professional manner. I could not be more excited about where he’s at and what he’s going to be able to do for us this fall.”
Gray’s ready for the challenge.
After transferring from Tennessee, the senior was the No. 2 running back behind Kennedy Brooks for much of last season. His touches dipped towards the end of the year, finishing with 78 carries for 412 yards and two touchdowns.
Despite his limited playing time, Gray learned a lot from watching Brooks and found ways to work on himself.
“It was time for me to take another level in my mindset,” Gray said. “Last year, I kind of just stayed in the background and didn’t really say too much. I needed to learn how to further my game mentality, and I think I’ve done that.
He found ways to build himself physically, too. Like the rest of the team, he worked with strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt during the offseason and added 10 pounds since last season.
He's confident he’s a more powerful runner.
“Coach ‘Schmidty’ did a great job with us,” Gray said. “I’ve been around three different strength coaches now, and I can say coach Schmidty is the best. He does a lot. He’s no nonsense. Just really getting us physically stronger… I’m stronger than ever, faster than ever and it’s all because of him.”
For Gray, it’s all about his mindset to have a breakout season. He projects to be featured heavily in Lebby’s offense, which is predicated on a fast tempo that heavily utilizes the running back between the tackles and on the perimeter.
He’s also shown flashes of being a viable receiving threat, catching 23 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns last season, and he believes he can impact the offense in multiple ways.
“Coach Lebby has definitely installed a fast tempo,” Gray said. “I think that’s a great tool for us to use to get defense off balance with the tempo. Because you’ve got to be able to play fast, you’ve got to be able to think fast. With us getting to the line and running, there’s going to be holes in there where I can get to the second level.”
“This offense is great for me. It allows me to show my versatility. It allows me to play inside-outside. It allows me to catch the ball out of the backfield.”
Gray hasn’t become complacent, either. OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray has leaned heavily on Gray during the spring and fall, and Murray said Gray has been excellent at leading the running back room.
“He’s worked his tail off,” Murray said. “Work ethic, I didn’t think it could get any better but he’s worked really hard and he’s leading the right way.
“I could praise EG so much… When you think about a guy who’s done what he’s done in the past — obviously, death with what he went through last year from an individual standpoint— he’s the total package. Our relationship is great. I have to constantly find ways to challenge him because he’s like another coach in there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.